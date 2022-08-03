Barcelona: Weekly wages and salary of first-team stars revealed (2022-23)

Barcelona have made some world-class additions to their squad this summer. They're reportedly navigating a financial crisis, but their summer transfer activity has been quite unhinged. They've signed Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde this summer.

Barcelona will also need to offload quite a few players to balance their wage bill now. As per reports, the Catalans owe around €17 million in deferred payments to Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with an exit.

Barcelona have also been urging their players to take pay cuts as well. Naturally, the question on everyone's mind right now is just how much are Barcelona paying their players? We're here to crack that case open.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the weekly wages of Barcelona's first-team stars.

#20 Neto Murara - €115,385 per week

Neto in action against Ferencvaros Budapest: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona's second-choice goalkeeper Neto Murara started three La Liga games in the 2021-22 season. But just to keep him in the squad, the Catalans have been paying him a whopping €115,385 in weekly wages.

This is a good reflection of just how short-sighted and reckless the Josep Maria Bartomeu regime was when it came to signing players.

#19 Samuel Umtiti - €120,192 per week

The French centre-back made just one appearance in La Liga in the 2021-22 season. He pockets €120,192 per week in wages. That is a ridiculous amount of money just being handed out to a player who has almost become a non-entity to the team.

#18 Ferran Torres - €120,192 per week

Ferran Torres (right) in action against RCD Mallorca - La Liga Santander

Barcelona signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in January this year. But the promising young Spanish attacker is one of the lowest earners at the club. He still takes home a healthy €120,192 as wages on a weekly basis and it shows that Joan Laporta and his board are a bit more judicious with their signings.

#17 Ronald Araujo - €134,615 per week

Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo signed a new four-year contract with Barcelona in April this year. As per the terms of his new deal, Araujo earns €134,615 as weekly wages. The 23-year-old is likely to be a mainstay at the heart of the Barcelona defense for years to come.

#16 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - €173,077 per week

Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, pockets €173,077 per week as wages. The Germany international has not been at his best in recent times but is tied to the club until the summer of 2025.

#15 Pedri - €180,385 per week

Pedri in action against Olot - Pre-Season Friendly

Pedri is one of the most promising young midfielders in the game right now. The Spaniard was named the 'Best Young Player of the Tournament' at Euro 2020 and has already impressed at Barcelona with his incredible technical qualities.

The Catalans tied the youngster down to a new five-year deal last October and he earns €180,385 per week.

#14 Jules Kounde - €182,692 per week

Barcelona managed to hijack Chelsea's move for Jules Kounde and signed the French centre-back for €50 million this summer. The former Sevilla defender has established himself as one of the best in the league over the past few seasons. It's only fair that his new club pays him a sum that's reflective of his abilities.

Kounde earns €182,692 per week as per the terms of his new contract.

#13 Memphis Depay - €200,385 per week

Memphis Depay in action against New York Red Bulls

Memphis Depay has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona following the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski. He joined the Catalans as a free agent last summer on a two-year contract and earns €200,385 per week.

#12 Andreas Christensen - €200,385 per week

Andreas Christensen joined Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer. The Danish centre-back has been in good form of late on both domestic and international levels. He earns as much as Depay and takes home €200,385 per week as wages.

#11 Gerard Pique - €200,385 per week

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique is 35 now and is walking into the twilight of his career. He is contracted to Barca until the summer of 2024 and earns €200,385 per week in wages.

#10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - €220,385 per week

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in action against Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendly

We were all caught off-guard when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agreed to mutually terminate his contract with Arsenal and joined Barcelona in January earlier this year.

He did a good job for the Catalans in the second half of the 2021-22 season, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in 23 appearances across all competitions. The Gabon international has a lucrative deal with the Catalans and earns €220,385 per week at the Camp Nou.

#9 Raphinha - €240,385 per week

Raphinha in action against Real Madrid - Preseason Friendly

This is yet another transfer deal that Barcelona hijacked from under Chelsea's nose. The Blaugrana secured the services of Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United for a sum of €58 million. The 25-year-oid pockets €240,385 per week in wages at his new club.

#8 Franck Kessie - €260,385 per week

Franck Kessie is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the game right now. The Ivory Coast international ran down his contract at AC Milan this summer before joining the Catalans on a free transfer. He has landed a lucrative deal with the Catalans whereby he takes home €260,385 per week in wages.

#7 Ousmane Dembele - €264,423 per week

Ousmane Dembele in action against Juventus

Well, looking at these figures, it's starting to make sense why Ousmane Dembele held out for a lucrative contract last season. The Frenchman was in stellar form for Barcelona last term, topping the La Liga assists chart with 13 to his name from just 21 appearances.

It looks like Dembele just wanted wage parity with some of the highest earners at the club. He signed a new deal just a few weeks ago and earns €264,423 per week.

#6 Ansu Fati - €268,269 per week

Ansu Fati is one of the best attackers to have graduated from La Masia in recent times. The 19-year-old signed a six-year contract last October which has made him one of the highest earners at the club. Fati earns €268,269 in weekly wages at Barcelona.

#5 Miralem Pjanic - €300,385 per week

Miralem Pjanic in action against Olot- Pre-Season Friendly

Miralem Pjanic's €60 million move to Barcelona did not really work out. After starting just six La Liga games in his debut season at the Camp Nou, he was shipped out on loan to Besiktas for the 2021-22 season. Pjanic is now back in Catalonia and wants to be a part of Xavi Hernandez's plans.

Even though it might not have worked out on the footballing front just yet, the move has definitely made Pjanic a whole lot richer. He pockets €300,385 in weekly wages.

#4 Robert Lewandowski - €360,577 per week

Robert Lewandowski in action against New York Red Bulls

Robert Lewandowski is the most prolific striker in Europe right now. He picked up his second successive European Golden Shoe last term, scoring 35 goals in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich. The Poland international made no secret of his intention to leave the Bavarians this summer.

He eventually joined Barca on a deal worth €45 million and earns €360,577 per week in wages.

#3 Jordi Alba - €400,577 per week

Jordi Alba is another Barcelona veteran who is gradually moving into the twilight of his career. But the Spanish left-back has been a loyal servant of the club for 10 years now and is one of their highest earners. He rakes in €400,577 per week in wages.

#2 Sergio Busquets - €423,077 per week

Sergio Busquets is one of the highest earners at the club

Sergio Busquets is one of the greatest holding midfielders of all time. The Spain international has played a pivotal role in the Catalan giants' successes in the 21st century. The 34-year-old signed a five-year extension with the Catalans in 2018. He earns a whopping €423,077 per week at the Camp Nou.

#1 Frenkie de Jong - €560,962 per week

Frenkie de Jong in action against Real Madrid - Preseason Friendly

How did Barcelona end up owing Frenkie de Jong €17 million in deferred payments? They were tasked with paying a player more than half a million in wages on a weekly basis while navigating a financial crisis.

It's as simple as that. That's why the Blaugrana are keen to offload Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder is tied to the club via a ridiculously lucrative contract, which sees him take home €560,962 in weekly wages.

