Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has contract canceled by club sponsor

Konami have canceled their contract with Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann after a controversial video of the France midfielder emerged on social media. The footage showed Griezmann, along with Ousmane Dembele, making fun of hotel staff in Japan during a pre-season tour back in 2019.

Griezmann and Dembele were part of the Barcelona squad that toured Japan two years ago. In a video that appeared to have been filmed two years ago and was leaked last week, the Barcelona pair can be seen mocking the language and appearances of the hotel staff.

❗️Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé, in leaked video, appear to be mocking asian technicians in their hotel room who came to fix a technological issue, proceed to mock their looks, language and country's supposed "technological advance". pic.twitter.com/9fiBtyZxej — +Barça (@plusbarca_) July 3, 2021

In the wake of the video coming to light, Griezmann, who was the Yu-Gi-Oh! content ambassador for Konami, has had his partnership canceled.

"Konami Digital Entertainment believes, as is the philosophy of sports, that discrimination of any kind is unacceptable," the company said in a statement. "Previously we had announced Antoine Griezmann as our Yu-Gi-Oh! contents ambassador, however in light of recent events we have decided to cancel the contract.

"With regard to our eFootball PES franchise, we will be requesting FC Barcelona as a club partner to explain the details of this case and its future actions."

Rakuten, who are also one of Barcelona's main sponsors, said the remarks in the video were "unacceptable" and that they would launch a protest with the club.

"As a sponsor of the club and organiser of this tournament, I am really sorry that the Barcelona players made discriminatory remarks," co-founder Hiroshi Mikitani said.

"Especially as Rakuten has approved of the Barcelona philosophy and is a sponsor of the club, these sorts of remarks are unacceptable in all circumstances and we will protest officially against the club, as we wait to hear their position on the matter."

Barcelona are yet to comment on the issue but are under pressure to act quickly as Konami and Rakuten are two of their biggest sponsors.

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann releases statement

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann released a statement on his Twitter account, hitting out at people for trying to paint a wrong picture of him. Griezmann said he was against discrimination of any form and and denied the allegations leveled at him.

"I have always been committed against any form of discrimination," he said. "For the past few days, some people have wanted to pass me off as the man I am not. I firmly refute the accusations made against me and I am sorry if I could offend my Japanese friends."

Je me suis toujours engagé contre toute forme de discrimination. Depuis quelques jours certaines personnes veulent me faire passer pour l’homme que je ne suis pas. Je réfute avec fermeté les accusations qui me sont portées et je suis désolé si j’ai pu offenser mes amis japonais. — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) July 5, 2021

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell Griezmann this summer to free up their wage bill, which has already exceeded the limit set by La Liga.

