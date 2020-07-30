Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has opened up about former teammate and Real Madrid star James Rodriguez's current situation. The Colombian midfielder has been frozen out of the team by Zinedine Zidane and has barely featured for Los Blancos this season.

Rodriguez has appeared just 14 times for Real Madrid in the current campaign and looks set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid mentioned as potential destinations.

Manchester United are ready to move for James Rodriguez, according to the Express 🗞



It is claimed Real Madrid will accept bids in the region of £23 million. pic.twitter.com/c3XMRYW1E4 — Goal (@goal) July 26, 2020

Speaking to Win Sports via Marca, Barcelona star Vidal admitted that he is annoyed by Rodriguez's situation at the club.

“James and I are brothers, we forged an incredible friendship in Munich, we talk all the time, on holiday we did and it’s annoying that he has problems with the coach.”

“James has a high level to play as a starter for that team and I don’t know why they didn’t give him a chance this year.”

Barcelona star indicates that Rodriguez should leave Real Madrid in search of regular game time

Rodriguez has been on the fringes of the Real Madrid squad this season

The pair spent two years together at Bayern Munich and became best friends in the Bundesliga.

While Vidal secured an unlikely move to Barcelona in the summer of 2018, Rodriguez spent two seasons on loan at the Bavarian club and returned to Real Madrid last year.

The Barcelona star, who could himself be on his way out of the Catalan club this summer, urged Rodriguez to make the right decision for the sake of his career.

“I hope he takes the best decision and begins to play, I think people, football admirers, love to see quality players and James is one of them.”

“He has to grow, search for his future and find a place to play and enjoy football."

Vidal has been linked with a move to Inter Milan where he could join forces with former manager Antonio Conte. The pair worked together at Juventus and could be set to reunite this summer if Barcelona sanction the sale of the midfielder.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, is sure to depart Real Madrid after a dismal season on a personal level.

Barcelona are rethinking the future of Arturo Vidal. At first the club wanted to sell the Chilean, but solid performances have made the club reconsider that. Vidal offers something different and in addition, he's quite versatile. [md] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 27, 2020

The Colombian star has been off-colour in recent years and looks set to end his misery next month, with fellow La Liga side and arch-rivals reportedly leading the race to secure his signature.

