It is no secret that James Rodriguez wants to leave Real Madrid this summer. Having joined the club from Monaco in 2014 for £63 million, the Colombian had a good first season, before the arrival of Zinedine Zidane as the manager resulted in him being utilized less and less.

A two-year loan spell to Bayern Munich followed, post which he rejoined Real Madrid last summer. He has barely played for the club ever since and with just a year left on his contract, he is expected to only cost £23 million.

We look at 5 realistic destinations for James Rodriguez.

#5 AC MILAN

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli

It is no secret that AC Milan are trying to find their confidence. The Italian giants have fallen off a cliff in the past few seasons, and have had to settle for mediocrity for some time now.

A move for James Rodriguez would make sense for the side. Giacomo Bonaventura and Hakan Calhanoglu currently occupy the No. 10 position, but neither player has failed to make the spot his own.

Bonaventura's contract expires at the end of the season. While Turkey international Calhanoglu has been one of Milan's best players post-restart, his inconsistency has been a problem.

📰El Chiringuito TV: James Rodríguez has received offers from AC Milan, Inter, Benfica, and Manchester United.

Real Madrid would let him go for 15M€.

James Rodriguez would add quality and consistent creativity to the Milan side. Capable of playing on the wings as well as centrally if needed, the Colombia international is a world-class playmaker, as highlighted during his Bayern Munich days.

James Rodriguez would certainly be a good addition to Pioli's side.

#4 INTER MILAN

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte

If AC Milan are not interested in James Rodriguez, rivals Inter Milan could try and make a move for the midfielder.

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan currently predominantly use Christian Eriksen as their attacking midfielder. Eriksen joined the club in January from Tottenham Hotspur for £17 million, but has failed to establish himself in the first-team squad. Conte is not satisfied with the Denmark international's performances, and there have been reports that Eriksen might leave in the summer.

Similar to AC Milan, James Rodriguez would inject immediate quality in the midfield. Playing behind world-class strikers like Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez would certainly benefit a player of Rodriguez's creativity. With the likes of Borja Valero and Matias Vecino likely to be sold this summer, the Colombia international could be a handy pick-up.

#3 MLS

This would be a coup if it happened. While Major League Soccer (MLS) has seen the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and David Villa play, these players were not at their very best when they joined.

James Rodriguez, at 29, is a different deal. The midfielder is in the prime of his career, and would arguably be the league's biggest transfer if it happened. There have been reports that the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami are interested in the player, while New York City FC have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Is James Rodriguez heading to MLS?



✍️ @RubenUria — Goal News (@GoalNews) April 22, 2020

While it is unlikely to happen, Rodriguez to the MLS would indeed be interesting. While the likes of former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez and former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela ply their trade in the US, Rodriguez would certainly be one of the best players in the league if he were to join.

