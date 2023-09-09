Barcelona star called up to national team after injury blow to Spain duo

Barcelona's Ferran Torres has reportedly been called up to replace Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio after their injuries in Spain's 7-1 away win against Georgia on Friday (8 September).

Olmo apparently have injured himself when he scored his goal in the 38th minute to make it 3-0 for his team. Asensio was also substituted along with Olmo in the 44th minute, with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal taking their place.

Asensio, who assisted the first of Alvaro Morata's three goals on the day, has apparently injured himself. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football-Espana), the duo will not be risked in Spain's next UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match against Cyprus on 12 September.

Instead, Spain have called up Torres to take their place in the frontline. The Barcelona attacker hasn't had the best of times under Xavi Hernandez this season but he has scored twice for his club in 63 minutes of combined action.

Torres was apparently up for sale in the summer transfer window but ended up staying at Spotify Camp Nou, where he has a contract until 2027. He also boasts a decent record for Spain, for whom he has netted 15 times in 35 senior appearances.

But the last time the former Manchester City forward wore La Roja colors was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Spain lost to Morocco on penalties in the last-16.

Xavi says Spain's Ferran Torres has to be 'ready' whenever Barcelona call on him for help

Xavi Hernandez doesn't see Ferran Torres as a regular starter right now. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Yamal seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

But the Spanish tactician wants the 23-year-old to be ready whenever Barca require his services. Speaking before his team's 4-3 La Liga win against Villarreal on 27 August, the former Al-Sadd manager said, via Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"He [Ferran Torres] is an example of how to work, how to train. Proof is the last match. And he has to be ready to be at the service of the team."

Before the win against Villarreal, he scored against Cadiz in a 2-0 league win after coming on as a late substitute. He did the same against the Yellow Submarine, although this time, he was accorded around half an hour of action.

The Spain international was also used as a second-half substitute in Barcelona's 2-1 win against Osasuna on 3 September.