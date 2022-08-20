Barcelona star would be delighted if Aubameyang leaves club amid interest from Chelsea: Reports

According to reports from Spain, Ferran Torres would be delighted to see Barcelona teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club.

The Gabonese striker has been excessively linked with Chelsea this week, with only personal terms preventing the deal from going through, according to several sources.

Aubameyang has enjoyed an illustrious career so far with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal before joining the Blaugrana earlier this year as a free agent.

Aubameyang was left without a club after mutually terminating his contract with Arsenal and opted to sign for the Spanish giants in a surprise deal earlier this year.

His six months with the club so far have been phenomenal, with the striker having made 24 appearances, scoring 13 goals in total and impressing in all his appearances.

Barcelona have been one of the most active sides in the transfer market this season, making over five signings in total. One of the biggest additions is that of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

With Lewandowski's signing, there is no doubt that Aubameyang will slide down the pecking order of club coach Xavi. This further impacts ex-Manchester City striker Ferran Torres, who will slide even further down the coach's choice list.

Torres missed the entirety of pre-season through injury and certainly has a lot to gain from Aubameyang's departure. With the club in desperate need of funds, it would be financially prudent to cash in on the Gabonese amid the interest of Chelsea.

Lewandowski scores first goal for FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

New FC Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski needed just three minutes on his debut to score his first-ever goal for the club. Lewandowski signed from Bayern Munich last month for a reported €45 million, in a deal that was unexpected for many.

The Polish striker had been with the Bavarians for almost eight years before signing, achieving great success with the club over the years. He was linked with the Blaugrana for a short time and sealed the move to the Camp Nou last month.

Lewandowski made his debut for the club against Mexican outfit Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy and opened the scoring within just three minutes.

The Blaugrana went on to thrash their opponents, finishing the game with an emphatic 6-0 scoreline. With five different names on the scoresheet, there is certainly a sense of optimism when it comes to the side's chances this season.

