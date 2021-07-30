Barcelona star excited to play with Lionel Messi

New Barcelona signing Memphis Depay has expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi during the 2021-22 season.

Speaking to SPORT, Depay was asked how he has been adjusting to life in Spain since leaving Lyon for Barcelona earlier this summer. The forward explained:

"I feel good. It is a blessing for me to be here. The reception has been incredible. Obviously it is tiring to attend so many interviews and events, but I am doing it with energy and patience. I am enjoying this first week and my first game. In principle I was only going to play about 30 minutes and I ended up playing more than 50."

The Dutchman also revealed that he is excited to play alongside Lionel Messi and fellow new signing Sergio Aguero. He said:

"It would be amazing to play with him [Lionel Messi]. Hopefully it is possible. He has a number of qualities that the team needs and it would be important to build everything around that. There is a lot of talent in the team. It would be great for me to play alongside him and win titles, really."

Depay also believes there is a lot of variety in Barcelona's attack.

"We are many attackers, but all different in my opinion. I have different abilities and strengths than Agüero, for example, or any other player. I think the three of us are compatible and different, but we are going to see how everything happens."

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident of agreeing upon a new contract with Lionel Messi, with the Argentine reportedly agreeing to a 50 per cent pay-cut in order to re-sign with the club.

Depay hopes to win silverware alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Depay scored his first goal for Barcelona in a pre-season friendly against Girona

Memphis was also asked about his aspirations and what he hopes to achieve at Barcelona. He explained that he joined the club to win titles and is ready to contribute in any way possible in order to do so:

"Win trophies. That is why I have come to this club, without a doubt. I will try, within my role, to give everything to help achieve those goals. That is the goal for me. We will see what role I have, but in any case the most important thing is to add up and enjoy the journey."

🦁 Memphis Depay settles in at Barcelona 👋



"To be here, chasing my dream, is something amazing." #UCL pic.twitter.com/1YQtpGkAas — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 22, 2021

