Barcelona star explains how he got out of 'bottomless well' after poor first season at the Catalan club

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has opened up on how he got out of his challenges following his poor start to life in the Catalan capital.

The Spaniard has revealed that he had to see a psychologist to regain his confidence and get back on track at Camp Nou.

Ferran Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million in January last year.

However, he struggled to impress in his first season at the club, contributing 10 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

The attacker ran out of excuses at Camp Nou, and by the end of the term, he had already fallen out of favor with the fans. Describing his terrible experience during that period, the Spaniard explained that he fell into a bottomless pit at the club.

SPORT English @Sport_EN Ferran Torres reveals psychologist helped him back from rock bottom sport.es/en/news/barca/… Ferran Torres reveals psychologist helped him back from rock bottom sport.es/en/news/barca/…

He told Catalan media, referring to the end of last term:

"I fell into a bottomless well, I did not know how to get out."

Ferran Torres went on to explain that that was when he decided to seek help from a psychologist, who not only improved his footballing aspect but also his private life.

Torres added:

"It was in that moment that I decided to work with a psychologist."

The 22-year-old continued:

"I did not have confidence and everything affected me. It was a very bitter experience, but that the same time also one of the best, because now I feel stronger."

He concluded:

"There are weeks when I don't go to the psychologist and others when I go three times. We don't always talk about football, we also talk about my private life."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ferran Torres: "I put myself in the hands of a psychologist. I usually go once or twice a week. My family have also helped me." Ferran Torres: "I put myself in the hands of a psychologist. I usually go once or twice a week. My family have also helped me." https://t.co/hYgYMU5EwU

Ferran Torres has bagged five goals and one assist for Barcelona across all competitions so far this term, playing as a backup to Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele on the flanks.

It is worth noting that the Spaniard's confidence has increased drastically in recent weeks.

He was the best player on the pitch during Barca's 2-0 victory over Cadiz last weekend, terrorizing the opposition defense throughout the encounter.

Barcelona making a huge statement with their defense this season

Barcelona are doing a great job at the back this term.

Their defense is where Barcelona have recorded the most significant improvement this season.

Their B-A-C-K quartet (Balde, Araujo, Christensen, Kounde) has been nothing short of sensational, not overlooking the efforts of players like Jordi Alba, Marcos Alonso, and Sergi Roberto in the backline.

Xavi's men have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, having conceded just seven goals in 22 games so far. They've also recorded an impressive 17 clean sheets in the division.

Up next, the Catalan giants will take on Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League playoff this Thursday. It remains to be seen if their defense will make a difference for them at Old Trafford.

Poll : 0 votes