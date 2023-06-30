Barcelona star expresses his intentions to stay at the club despite interest from the Premier League

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has stated that he wants to continue at the club amid rumors linking him away from the Spotify Camp Nou.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano reported via Twitter on Friday, June 30, that Torres was attracting interest from Aston Villa. Unai Emery's side have been active early on in this transfer window and are expected to bolster their squad after qualifying for the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, need to make some sales before signing players, though they have brought in Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer. Torres has repeatedly been mooted as one of the players they could sell this summer to raise more funds.

However, the Spaniard has said that he doesn't intend on a move away from his current team. He said (as quoted by Romano in his aforementioned Twitter post):

“I can’t wait to continue at Barcelona. I’m really happy at Barça and my plan is to continue at the club.”

Earlier on Friday, Mundo Deportivo (via the Express) reported that Aston Villa were looking to sign Torres on a season-long loan for the 2023-24 campaign. The deal would also include an option to buy him for €25 million at the end of next term.

However, the report added that the player wasn't keen on the move, while the club were not too enticed by the offer either.

Ferran Torres struggled for consistent playing time at Barcelona last season

Ferran Torres notably endured a difficult 2022-23 season with Barcelona. The Spaniard could not nail down a spot in the first XI, starting just 18 matches. He contributed only seven goals and four assists in 45 total appearances across competitions.

Torres notably recorded seven goals and six assists in 26 matches in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, having arrived from Manchester City in January. Barcelona paid around £48 million for his services and he still has four years left on his contract.

Despite his struggles last season, the forward has previously proven that he has what it takes to contribute for a top European team. Torres recorded 16 goals and four assists in 43 matches for City and has also netted 15 times in 35 caps for Spain.

