Barcelona star extremely satisfied and has no plans of leaving despite falling down pecking order: Reports

With summer signings Joao Cancelo and Inigo Martinez bolstering Barcelona's defensive options, central defender Andreas Christensen has had to sacrifice his place in the starting lineup. This has sparked rumors of discontent, with some reports also suggesting that the club might also look to sell the player.

However, recent reports have contradicted this statement, claiming that the Danish center-back is happy in Catalonia and has no intentions of leaving the club.

Christensen's signing in 2022 proved to be a masterstroke for Barcelona, as they went on to reclaim the league title with the best defensive record in his debut campaign. The Catalans kept 26 clean sheets and conceded just 20 goals last term, with Christensen playing a key role in that achievement.

However, the 27-year-old defender has witnessed a drastic increase in his time on the bench this season. With Xavi preferring a back four of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, and Cancelo, Christensen has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

The former Chelsea mainstay has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana this term, with him completing the 90 minutes in just nine of them. Consequently, there had been growing dissatisfaction in the player's camp as reported by multiple media outlets, including Sport. With Barcelona being in a constant need of funds, Christensen's transfer was reportedly being looked at as means to strengthen the club's financial situation.

However, Danish sports magazine Tipsbladet has refuted these claims, stating that Christensen is happy with continuing his stay at Barcelona. The report added that Chirstensen also enjoys the trust that the coaching staff and management puts in him.

With Cancelo and Inigo Martinez currently facing separate fitness issues, Andreas Christensen could once again etch his way into the starting lineup. The ball-playing center-back has hardly put a foot wrong, ever since he landed in Camp Nou and has already proven himself as an important cog in Xavi's team.

Barcelona eyeing to offload another defender, currently on loan

Barcelona are reportedly considering selling one of their prized defensive assets. Having secured Eric Garcia's signature in 2021 for free, Barcelona believed that the former La Masia graduate could be the long-term heir to the retiring Gerard Pique.

However, his error-prone nature prompted the reigning Spanish champions to send him on loan earlier this season. Surprisingly, the 23-year-old center-back has silenced all his critics this term, becoming an integral part of Michel Sanchez's high-flying Girona side that sit in second place in La Liga.

With Garcia attracting a lot of attention due to his impressive performances, Barcelona believe it is the right time to cash in him (via SPORT).

The Blaugrana are reportedly keeping tabs on another former player - Chadi Riad, who is currently plying his trade at Real Betis. Xavi's side are currently spoilt for options in the center-back department, which could signal an end for Garcia's Barcelona career.