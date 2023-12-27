Barcelona star feels cheated by Xavi at Barcelona and is desperate to leave - Reports

Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso reportedly feels cheated by Xavi Hernandez and is keen to leave Barcelona in the coming months.

Alonso has fallen in the pecking order for the La Liga giants as he has made only seven appearances for Barcelona this season, with only 299 minutes on the field.

Xavi Hernandez has been giving more opportunities to Alejandro Balde and Joao Cancelo in the left-back position. Inigo Martinez is currently fulfilling the role of a left central defender for Bluagrana. According to El Nacional, the former Chelsea defender is desperate to leave Barcelona.

His contract with the La Liga giants is set to expire at the end of the season. Moreover, Bluagrana has no plans to renew its contract with Alonso. It's expected to be a joint decision as Alonso doesn't feel supported by his coach.

Apart from Alonso, Sergi Roberto can also leave Camp Nou at the end of the season. Roberto has made eight appearances for Barcelona across La Liga and UEFA Champions League this season, where he has played 390 minutes and has scored three goals.

Real Madrid joins the race to sign Barcelona target next summer: Report

According to Spanish outlet Defense Central, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are reportedly looking forward to signing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window. The Dutch defender has also been on the radar of Barcelona as they were eyeing a potential deal for the former Ajax star.

In September earlier this year, Mundo Deportivo reported that Matthijs de Ligt has been facing problems in settling his feet at the Allianz Arena. As a result, he was looking for a move outside Germany.

Matthijs de Ligt joined Bayern Munich in 2022 from Seria A side Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €77 million. However, he has failed to impress the manager in Munich as Thomas Tuchel has been preferring Dayot Upamecano and new signing Kim Min-Jae over the Dutch defender.

This season, he has made only 11 appearances for the Baravians, majorly as a substitute. Nevertheless, Real Madrid have reportedly shown interest in the 24-year-old as Eder Militao and David Alaba have suffered major injuries.

On the other side, Xavi Hernandez might be looking forward to helping Ronald Araujo get a partner in the defense, as Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez are seen as short-term fixes.