Barcelona star finally agrees new contract after months of negotiations - Reports

French forward Ousmane Dembele has reportedly agreed to extend his contract with Barcelona. The 24-year-old's contract with the Catalan giants was set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Foot Mercato, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is a big fan of the former Borussia Dortmund star. The new manager was reportedly desperate to convince Dembele to sign a contract extension with the club. After months of negotiations with the forward's representatives, reports have suggested Dembele is ready to extend his deal with the club.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £110 million in the summer of 2017. The Frenchman was seen as the ideal replacement for Neymar, who left the club that summer to join PSG.

Dembele struggled with injuries and disciplinary issues during his first three seasons with the club, during which he made just 50 La Liga appearances for Barcelona. The 24-year-old, however, showed glimpses of his potential and was therefore seen as a massive asset by the club.

The winger was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2020, but a deal failed to materialize. The French winger opted to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place in the starting line-up.

Dembele enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign as he scored eleven goals in 44 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's impact on the club this season has been limited due to injuries. He has made just eight appearances for Xavi's side in all competitions and is yet to score a goal.

Ousmane Dembele is seen as the future of Barcelona by Xavi and the club's officials. Barcelona failed to sign adequate replacements for Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann after parting ways with the duo last summer. The club have therefore been desperate to convince Dembele to sign a contract extension.

Ousmane Dembele's potential contract extension could prove to be a massive risk for Barcelona

There is no doubt that Ousmane Dembele is one of the most gifted attackers in world football. However, the French international's injury history and off-field disciplinary issues in recent years have been a source of concern for Barcelona fans.

The club have been keen to keep hold of the Frenchman, but Dembele is yet to live up to expectations at Camp Nou. He has often been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Barcelona, however, view Dembele as one of the youngsters around whom the club can build a squad for the future. The Catalan giants have promoted and given opportunities to a number of young talents in recent years, including the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Nico Gonzalez.

