Barcelona star is firm on staying despite struggles - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has failed to live up to expectations since switching to the Catalan capital a couple of years back. Despite his struggles, it doesn't look like the Brazilian will be departing the Camp Nou anytime soon.

According to reports, Coutinho has no intentions of leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window, as many suggested earlier. The attacking midfielder doesn't want to rush into deciding his future and is expected to end the season at the club.

It is an open secret that Barcelona are open to the idea of parting ways with the Brazilian due to his failure to impress on the pitch. Another driving factor is the fact that the playmaker is now one of Barca's highest-paid players following the departure of a couple of superstars this summer.

The story mentions that even though the Blaugrana might push for a transfer this summer, the chances of anything developing are quite low. Coutinho will likely end the season at the Camp Nou before looking at his options in the summer.

Meanwhile, it is possible that the Brazilian will continue at Barcelona beyond the summer. Newly appointed manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly asked to have a conversation with the playmaker to discuss his role in the team.

Should he nail a spot for himself under the tactician this season, he will definitely be given the chance to continue at the club.

Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool on a mega transfer worth €160 million in January 2018.

The midfielder has endured a torrid stint at the Camp Nou so far, bagging just 24 goals and 14 assists for the La Liga giants in 101 appearances.

How has Philippe Coutinho fared at Barcelona this season?

Philippe Coutinho has failed to meet expectations at Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho needed some time before getting involved with Barcelona this season due to a long-term injury he picked up last term.

The 29-year-old returned to action during a league clash with Granada in August and has featured in more games ever since.

So far, Coutinho has made 11 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, recording one goal to his name. It remains to be seen if he will turn his situation around under Xavi.

