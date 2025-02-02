Barcelona star forced off along with Deportivo Alaves player after mid-air collision during LaLiga clash

Barcelona have been dealt an injury blow as midfielder Gavi has been forced off with a head injury after a collision in the air. The Spaniard had a clash of heads with Alaves star Tomas Conechny, leading both players to be substituted just minutes into the game.

All-action midfielder Gavi had been involved in the game from the first minute, receiving a yellow card for a foul inside seven minutes. The 20-year-old was late to an aerial duel barely one minute later, causing him to clash heads with Argentine midfielder Conechny.

Both men were left writhing in pain on the turf, but the Alaves man came off worse as he had to be driven off the pitch in a stretcher and a neck brace. Gavi, on the other hand, left the pitch of his own accord after receiving some treatment from the medical staff.

The midfielder sought to return to action immediately, but Hansi Flick and the medical staff decided against permitting him. Gavi went off for Barcelona in the 13th minute, with fellow academy graduate and Spain international Fermin Lopez coming on in his place.

Gavi was making only his 12th league appearance of the campaign, having returned to action in October after a year out with an ACL injury. He was left on the bench for the entirety of La Blaugrana's 7-1 thrashing of Valencia last time out after he pleaded that Pablo Torre be brought on instead of him.

Gavi's substitution was likely a precaution to avoid having a concussed player on the pitch and protect him from further damage. The Spaniard will likely be available for their upcoming games as he looked like he did not suffer any serious damage.

Barcelona star pens new contract

Barcelona star Gavi has signed a new contract with the Spanish giants, which will keep him at the club until 2030. The 20-year-old midfielder has been at the club his whole professional career, having come through the famed La Masia youth system.

Gavi made his debut in 2021 aged just 17 and has gone on to become a key player for La Blaugrana and the Spain national team since. He was on a contract that ran until 2026 before agreeing to a new deal that will extend his stay at the club by four more years.

Barcelona have included a huge €1 billion release clause in Gavi's new contract, the same as was in Pedri's contract. The youngster is unlikely to leave the club anytime soon, as he is considered as one of their most important players.

