Barcelona star and former Arsenal captain Aubameyang chooses between Real Madrid and Tottenham 

Barcelona star and former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has chosen Real Madrid over Tottenham Hotspur in an interview with ESPN.

Taking part in a 'You have to answer' segment, the former Gunners skipper was given the options of of either Madrid or Spurs.

Although he currently plys his trade at Los Blancos' fierce El Clasico rivals Barcelona, Aubameyang still evidently holds resentment towards former foe Tottenham.

The Gabonese striker chose Madrid over the north London side despite leaving Arsenal on unceremonious terms in January.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Aubameyang really chose Real Madrid over Tottenham Aubameyang really chose Real Madrid over Tottenham 😅 https://t.co/n9YOEpyTH9

The former Borussia Dortmund forward had an impressive start to life at the Nou Camp, scoring 13 goals in 23 appearances.

However, it was his stint at the Emirates Stadium that saw Aubameyang earn plaudits, with the striker becoming a huge hit in north London.

He took part in 12 north London derbies, ending up on the winning side on four occasions, drawing twice whilst losing six times.

The veteran striker scored eight goals in those 12 games, including a goal in his last north London derby in a 3-1 victory back in September 2021.

Aubameyang's dislike for Spurs has been on display in the past when he was asked if he would rather retire or sign for Arsenal's bitter rivals.

He replied (via Sky Sports):

“You don’t need to ask the question, you know it already. I would retire.”

The Barcelona striker could make a quick return to the Premier League this summer with Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly interested.

Barcelona striker Aubameyang nearly joined Tottenham instead of Arsenal

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Aubameyang has revealed that he nearly signed for Tottenham when departing Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne back in 2013.

He told the aforementioned source:

“I don’t if you know, a few years ago I was close to signing for Tottenham and at the end I don’t know what they did. I was at Saint-Etienne or at the beginning of Dortmund."

He continued,

“I came here, I went to the stadium, White Hart Lane, and the day after they just never called back. So I was like ‘ah okay, no worries’.”

Instead, the striker went on to have success on the red side of north London, making 163 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 92 goals and contributing 21 assists.

He won the FA Cup with the Gunners in 2020 and finished the 2018-19 season as the Premier League's top scorer with 22 goals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett