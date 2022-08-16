Manchester United plotting to hijack Chelsea's move to sign superstar forward: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are set to battle Chelsea for the services of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, The Sun (via Metro) has claimed.

Chelsea are believed to be in contact with Barcelona over a possible transfer for the former Arsenal striker. The Blaugrana are hoping to get Marcos Alonso in a part-exchange deal. Manchester United are now set to enter the race for the Gabon international but could have a hard time convincing him to join Old Trafford.

The Catalans, who are around £1bn in debt, want between £21 million and £23 million for the 33-year-old striker. The former Borussia Dortmund striker is considered to be a key player who could help the club generate funds.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Aubameyang and Kessie recreating that celebration Aubameyang and Kessie recreating that celebration ❤️ https://t.co/RyleGitV8T

Aubameyang is set to earn a much bigger salary than last term, which is why the club are keen to take him off their payroll. The Spanish giants are yet to register Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and Aubameyang’s timely departure could help them facilitate it.

With the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, Aubameyang’s future in Catalonia has grown uncertain. He is unlikely to serve as the club’s first-choice center-forward this season. A move could allow him to build upon the good run of form he has shown at Barcelona.

The Gabonese ace signed for the Catalans on the last day of the winter transfer window after mutually terminating his contract with Arsenal. He has thus far featured in 24 games for the club across competitions, recording 13 goals. Aubameyang’s contract with the Blaugrana runs until June 2025.

Champions League football could compel Aubameyang to pick Chelsea over Manchester United

With Cristiano Ronaldo pushing to leave the club, the Mancunians are in dire need of a capable center-forward to replace him. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, but Manchester United could have a hard time convincing him to join them.

Having lost their first two Premier League fixtures of the season, Erik ten Hag’s side currently sit at the bottom of the table. They need to put in an immense shift to vie for a top-four finish this season. United will also not be able to offer Aubameyang Champions League football this season, as they finished sixth in the league last term.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Kaveh Solhekol with the latest Cristiano Ronaldo may be allowed to leave Manchester United this month if Erik ten Hag decides his departure would be better for the club going forward.Kaveh Solhekol with the latest Cristiano Ronaldo may be allowed to leave Manchester United this month if Erik ten Hag decides his departure would be better for the club going forward.Kaveh Solhekol with the latest 👇 https://t.co/MQUZPuSZdp

Chelsea, on the other hand, can not only offer him Champions League football, but they also have Thomas Tuchel at their helm. Aubameyang worked under the coach at Dortmund and is familiar with his style of play.

From Aubameyang’s perspective, it hardly makes sense to pick United over Chelsea. It will be interesting to see whether or not Manchester United manage to woo his current employers, Barcelona, with a blockbuster offer.

