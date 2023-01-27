Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong reacts to Wout Weghorst's first goal for Manchester United 

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong reacted to Dutch striker Wout Weghorst scoring his first goal for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg against Nottingham Forest on January 25.

Weghorst scored the second for the Red Devils in a 3-0 win. The towering forward was delighted to open his account for the Red Devils and posted a picture on Instagram.

Barcelona midfielder and Weghorst's national side teammate De Jong, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, left a clapping emoji under the post.

The goal was a proper striker's finish from the 30-year-old as he was the first to react to a rebound off the goalkeeper. Weghorst praised his United teammates Antony and Casemiro for their role in the build-up to the goal.

The Burnley loanee told MUTV (via Manchester Evening News):

"It was only my third match, but of course, I'm happy to score and I'm happy to help the team, I also think it was an important moment, just before half-time, and it gave us a way better feeling because, to be honest, the first half was not how we wanted it, so it was a good moment [to score]."

"It was a good attack on the right side.It was Casemiro, I think, who played it to Antony, and he hit the shot well. When I saw the high bouncing ball, I went straight for the rebound and it came exactly how I hoped in front of my feet."

Barcelona and Manchester United have made resurgences this season

Both Barcelona and Manchester United look like much improved sides this campaign. Xavi's team are leading La Liga with 44 points from 17 games and are through to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. They recently won the Supercopa de Espana, beating rivals Real Madrid in the final.

Erik ten Hag's team, meanwhile, are fourth in the Premier League and should get through to the Carabao Cup final after taking a 3-0 lead in the first leg.

The two European giants are set to meet soon in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages. The first leg between the two teams will be played on February 16 at Camp Nou.

