Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend drops hint about future on Instagram 

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend has dropped a hint on her Instagram account about the midfielder's current situation at the club, as per Mirror.

De Jong continues to be linked with a departure from the Nou Camp with both Manchester United and Chelsea tracking the player.

There have been rumors that the Barca ace has grown bemused by his treatment by the Blaugrana, who are open to offloading the 25-year-old.

The La Liga giants reportedly owe the midfielder £17 million in deferred wages and until that payment is made the Dutchman is downing tools on a potential exit.

Alongside this, Barcelona are considering legal action over De Jong's current contract, with the player having rejected taking a wage cut at the Nou Camp.

However, De Jong's girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney has hinted that suggestions of unrest on the part of player in Catalonia are wide of the mark.

The social media star has posted a video of the couple in the Barca midfielder's car with the caption:

"Meanwhile... living our best life."

She then adds alongside the clip:

"Found another gem in Catalunya."

De Jong has been at Barcelona for three seasons, having joined from Ajax back in 2019 for £77.4 million.

He has since become a mainstay in Barca's side, making 138 appearances and scoring 13 goals whilst providing 17 assists.

The Dutch midfielder won the Copa del Rey in 2021 which currently stands as the only trophy he has won during his time at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona pushing De Jong towards an unwanted exit

De Jong is becoming vilified at Barca

Through all the uncertainty over De Jong's future, the midfielder has remained professional and not been a disruption to Xavi Hernandez's side.

He is well within his rights to find fault with the way in which he has been treated given he has been made somewhat of a scapegoat during the saga.

The fact that Barcelona reportedly owe him £17 million in deferred payments and are yet to pay must be difficult for De Jong to accept.

Especially with the number of signings the club have made this summer with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha having arrived.

Overall, Barca have spent £137.7 million in the summer transfer window thus far.

De Jong's stance throughout the speculation of an exit from the Blaugrana has been clear, the midfielder wants to stay at the club.

But he may soon be changing his mind with the way in which his character is being depicted as the one at fault over his owed wages.

Barca fans unceremoniously booed the player over not accepting a wage cut to help the club's finances.

