Barcelona star could get first start of the season against Cadiz in La Liga - Reports 

Veteran Barcelona defender Gerard Pique might start against Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday, September 10, according to journalist Javi Miguel.

Pique, 35, has been suffering from an abductor muscle injury since last season. The Spaniard picked up the injury during his side's Europa League semi-final first leg clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Apart from injury issues, the 2010 World Cup winner has also been suffering from matters outside the field. He recently split with his long-term girlfriend Shakira.

Barca's medical team has been extremely cautious about Pique's injury woes. Keeping his age in mind, they have given the defender extensive time to recover.

He might finally be fit to start for the Catalan club in their upcoming La Liga clash against Cadiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Barcelona have strengthened their defensive unit in the summer transfer window. The likes of Joules Kounde and Andreas Christensen have been brought in. The Catalan club have managed to secure back-to-back cleansheets in their last two La Liga games.

Eric Garcia has also been in good form lately. However, he might be the one to make space for Pique if the veteran defender is to start this weekend. Pique remains an excellent ball-playing centre-back. His traits might come in handy alongside the stout presence of Ronald Araujo.

Pique made his season's first appearance for the club as a half-time substitute for Sergi Roberto against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday, September 7. Whether he starts against Cadiz remains to be seen.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez left in awe of Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been absolutely phenomenal for the Blaugrana since joining from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Polish superstar has already scored eight goals in five games across competitions for the Catalan giants. Lewandowski netted a hat-trick in his Champions League debut for Barca, who thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1.

While speaking to the media after their emphatic win at the Camp Nou, Barca boss Xavi Hernandez said (via Barcauniversal):

"Lewandowski is insatiable. Hat-trick for Lewandowski today. But not only that, he plays and he makes the team play. He knows the third man, and reads space to perfection.

"I’m in love. His signing was fantastic, We never had any doubts with the signing of Lewandowski. We knew his abilities, his humility, and he had a great desire to sign for Barcelona. He’s a marvellous person and professional."

Very few would bet against Lewandowski not finding the back of the net against Cadiz on Saturday.

