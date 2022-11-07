Barcelona star includes Lionel Messi's Argentina and names his 3 favorites for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Barcelona ace Marcos Alonso has hailed Neymar’s Brazil, Kylian Mbappe’s France, and Lionel Messi’s Argentina as the three favorites for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With less than two weeks to go before the ball rolls in Qatar, the anticipation surrounding the FIFA World Cup is at an all-time high. Every team competing in Qatar will look to win the coveted World Cup, but some teams, thanks to their technical quality, will start the tournament as favorites.

According to Barcelona star Alonso, five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil, defending world champions France, and Lionel Messi’s in-form Argentina will kick off as favorites to go the distance. When asked to name genuine candidates for this year's FIFA World Cup, the Spain international told Mundo Deportivo:

“There are many good selections. Brazil, Argentina, France, defending the title, but a World Cup depends on many things. They are all great but you have to have a bit of luck, arrive well and hopefully repeat Spain this time.”

Having not tasted defeat in their last 35 games across competitions, La Albicelste are going into the tournament in blistering form. Their talisman Messi will once again be the man to watch, courtesy of his stellar form.

The Argentinian forward has scored nine times and claimed two assists in his last four matches, emerging as the team’s leading goal contributor.

Marcos Alonso would be “delighted” to have Lionel Messi back at Barcelona

With Barcelona failing to renew his contract, the club’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi left the club as a free agent last summer. He struggled in his debut season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but has found his footing this season, scoring 12 goals and claiming 14 assists in 18 appearances.

The 35-year-old would surely be able to help Barcelona if he were to return in the future, and Alonso admitted he would be delighted to have him back. When asked whether or not he would welcome Lionel Messi’s return, Alonso told Mundo Deportivo:

“Messi is, with Diego, the best footballer of all time. Who wouldn't want him on his team and more with everything he's done here! Surely anyone would be delighted.”

Messi played 778 games for Barca before leaving as a free agent, scoring 672 goals and claiming 303 assists.

