"I'd probably sign a six-year contract extension if they'd propose me" - Barcelona star insists he would love to play 'as long as possible' for club

Barcelona have had trouble keeping their squad up to date in recent years, compared to other clubs in Europe's elite. However, midfield maestro Frenkie De Jong has been a breath of fresh air and a key figure at the Nou Camp since his arrival in the summer of 2019.

The Dutchman joined Barcelona from Ajax and after struggling to find form early on, he has really found his feet and become irreplaceable in Xavi's starting XI.

Rumours have been circulating around the midfielder about a potential move to Bayern Munich. When speaking to Ziggosport, De Jong rubbished these reports and insisted that the former La Liga champions have his heart.

"I love being at Barcelona! I’d probably sign a six-year contract extension if they’d propose me, yes. Something happening with FC Bayern? No, no.. I am so happy at Barcelona and I would love to play here for as long as possible."

Fans within the Nou Camp would love it if the young man could spend another six years at the club. The Netherlands international has found the talent he once possessed at Ajax and doesn't show any sign of slowing down.

It's hard to forget that the midfielder is only 24 years old with the amount of quality he possesses every time he steps foot onto a football pitch.

Although the La Liga giants are going through a rough patch in terms of their history, De Jong has been a shining light of hope for the club. In 22 appearances this year, he has scored three goals and has managed three assists as a midfielder, but it's not his goal scoring ability that makes him stand out.

His work ethic, determination, and on-the-ball capabilities are what makes him such a talent.

Barcelona have struggled to find form this season

There's no debate that the Spanish side have been poor this season, especially compared to the status that the club usually holds.

However, under the new manager and former player, Xavi, they have rediscovered there old playstyle of 'Tiki Taka'. Although playing in the Europa League is something unfamiliar to most Barca fans, seeing Dani Alves and Xavi pull the strings isn't.

The new winter signings of Adama Traore and Piere Emerick Aubameyang have also fit in like a glove to Xavi's system and have been key to the rebuild going on in the Nou Camp.

