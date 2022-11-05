Barcelona star joins hands with performance company to strengthen his muscles and improve two essential attributes: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona star Raphinha has joined forces with a global performance company in a bid to improve his muscular strength and speed.

Being a tricky winger, speed and strength are two attributes that are non-negotiable for the Brazilian. He has taken special care for them and is keen to improve the strength of his hamstring, quadriceps, and calves.

It will increase his explosion and speed. The company he has joined has previously worked for players like Adama Traore and Eric Bailly.

Raphinha is a valuable asset for the Blaugranas under Xavi Hernandez. Since his summer move from Leeds United, he has scored one goal and provided four assists in 16 games for the Catalan club.

Barcelona are set to face Almeria next, on November 5. Club legend Gerard Pique has announced that he is retiring from football after the clash.

Gerard Pique said playing for Barcelona was his childhood dream

Gerard Pique hasn't been at his best in recent years. However, there is no denying the fact that at his peak, the defender was one of the best in the world. He will forever remain a legend for the club.

Pique defended the Blaugranas badge like very few. He released an emotional speech to announce his retirement. The 35-year-old said that it was his childhood dream to wear the striped colors of the club.

Here's a part of the transcript from Pique's statement:

"Culers, it’s Gerard. Lot of people have been talking about me these past few weeks, but until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me. Like many of you, I’ve always been a Barcelona fan. I was born into a football loving family of Barcelona fans."

Gerard Piqué @3gerardpique Culers, us he de dir una cosa. Culers, us he de dir una cosa. https://t.co/k3V919pm1T

He added:

"From a very young age, I didn’t want to become a football player - I wanted to be a (Barca) player. I’ve been thinking a lot about that kid lately - about what little Gerard would’ve thought if he had been told that all his dreams would come true.

"That he would make it to the (Barca) first team and win every possible trophy. That he would become a European champion, or a world champion. That he would play alongside the best players in history. That he would make friends for life."

With Pique having lived his dream, he can call it a day without many regrets. It's up to his team now to give him a good send-off.

