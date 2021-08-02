Barcelona star given permission to leave training camp ahead of potential exit - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado has reportedly left Barcelona's training camp in Germany. The youngster is said to be desperate to play regular football and is keen to secure a move away from Camp Nou this summer.

According to ibitimes, Alex Collado has been given permission by Barcelona to leave the club's pre-season training camp in order to secure a move away from the Spanish giants this summer.

Collado made his debut for Barcelona during the 2018-19 season under the management of Ernesto Valverde. However, the versatile midfielder has been unable to break into Barcelona's starting line-up since making his debut for the club.

He made just one senior appearance for Barcelona's senior squad last season and was a regular for Barcelona B. He scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Barcelona B in the Segunda Division B last season.

Barcelona are set to complete the agreement with Club Brugge for Álex Collado. He’s leaving on loan as @ffpolo reported today, asking for more space and then coming back at Barça next year. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021

The 22-year-old midfielder can play as a No.10 and has the ability to operate on both wings. He has attracted interest from Belgian side Club Brugge and is expected to join the club on a season-long loan.

"Alex Collado is leaving the team's training camp with permission from the club, pending a resolution over his future," said Barcelona via their social media channels.

Barcelona are keen to reduce their wage bill and move on a number of fringe players at the club. Alex Collado is unlikely to see much playing time next season due to the rise of Pedri and the return of Ansu Fati from a long-term knee injury.

Barcelona, though, are unwilling to sell the Barcelona B captain permanently as he is thought of very highly by the club's hierarchy. Collado is viewed as a potential star for the future but currently lacks first-team experience.

Also read: Ranking the 5 best signings made in the transfer window so far

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona have managed to sell and send a number of fringe players away on loan this summer. The club will, however, need to sell the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Miralem Pjanic if they are to drastically reduce their wage bill.

Álex Collado is leaving the team's training camp, with permission from the Club, pending a resolution over his future. pic.twitter.com/as6DTe6x72 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 1, 2021

The Catalan giants need to reduce their wage bill to register Lionel Messi's new contract in the time for the start of next season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar