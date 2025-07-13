Barcelona star likes social media post showing his superior statistics when compared to Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona star Raphinha has liked a social media post highlighting the fact that his statistics were superior to Ballon d'Or favourite Ousmane Dembele last season. Dembele is being touted as the favourite for the most glamorous individual accolade in world football.
Dembele enjoyed a stellar season for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last time out as they completed a quadruple. He scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 52 appearances for Luis Enrique's side last season.
Raphinha, on the other hand, also enjoyed an exceptional season for Barcelona and is expected to be a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or. The former Leeds United winger scored 34 goals and provided 25 assists in 57 appearances across competitions last time out.
PSG winning the Champions League last season could act as a major factor for Dembele winning the Ballon d'Or. However, Raphinha has made his feelings about the race for the prestigious individual award quite evident on social media.
The Barcelona winger liked a post on Instagram where it was mentioned that he was statistically superior to Dembele last season (via BarcaTimes on X):
Apart from Dembele and Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah are all considered among the candidates for the Ballon d'Or.
Barcelona dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Liverpool attacker: Reports
Barcelona have reportedly suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz. As reported by Spanish outlet SPORT via Barca Universal, Bayern Munich are ready to meet the Reds' asking price of €70 and €80 million for the Colombian.
Diaz's future at Anfield has been up in the air in recent weeks with his current deal set to expire in 2027. The 28-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabian sides.
Barca reportedly feel that the Reds are demanding too much for the winger and won't offer more than €60 million. They reportedly reckon they cannot compete with Bayern Munich in terms of finances.
Diaz joined Liverpool from FC Porto in a deal worth reported £37.5 million in January 2022. He has amassed 41 goals and provided 23 assists in 148 appearances for the Merseyside giants till date.
Hansi Flick's side will reportedly shift their attention towards Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The England international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford following a six-month loan spell with Aston Villa.