Barcelona star Lionel Messi close to breaking Pele's stunning goal record

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is closing in on Brazilian superstar Pele's all-time goal record at one club.

Pele scored 643 goals for Brazilian club Santos, a record Lionel Messi could break in the weekend. The Argentine is currently on 641 goals for Barcelona.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, regarded as one of the best footballers to have played the game, looks likely to play against Cadiz in the weekend in La Liga.

Having been rested for the UEFA Champions League group stage game against Hungarian side Ferencvaros, Lionel Messi could break Pele's record against Cadiz.

The attacker has not been at his fluent best this season for Barcelona, with the controversial events in the summer still hanging heavily over his head.

Lionel Messi announced his decision to leave Barcelona in the summer, with Manchester City linked as a potential destination. However, a move failed to happen, with Messi continuing to captain Barcelona.

The 33-year old's contract expires next summer and there have been no signs that he will put pen to paper on a new deal. As a result, the talismanic forward has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, with Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester United all suggested as potential destinations as well.

Barcelona have struggled in the league this season. The appointment of former player Ronald Koeman as manager in the summer signaled the start of a new era, and the Camp Nou outfit are yet to get going under the management of the Dutchman.

Lionel Messi's irritation with the club was further spiked when Barcelona decided to sell close friend and long-serving player Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, with Messi taking to social media to display his anger.

Apart from Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo and Arthur have all left the club, as Barcelona worked actively towards reducing their enormous wage bill. There has been a focus on bringing in youngsters, with full-back Sergino Dest, midfielder Pedri and winger Francisco Trincao joining the club in the summer.

The subdued form of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann has seen teenage attackers Pedri and Ansu Fati stepping up, with both players performing impressively since the start of the season.

