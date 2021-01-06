Barcelona star Lionel Messi excluded from L'Equipe's Best XI of 2020

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has not been included in L'Equipe's Best XI of 2020, with Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos La Liga's only representative.

Lionel Messi's perceived rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, makes the list, alongside a host of Bayern Munich stars.

Robert Lewandowski had a phenomenal year

Bayern Munich won the treble last season and deservedly dominate L'Equipe's Best XI of 2020. The Bavarians thrashed Lionel Messi's Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season as they romped to the title.

This result has not reflected well on Lionel Messi, whose Barcelona side did not enjoy the best of La Liga campaigns last time around.

Bayern Munich dominate the Best XI, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, left-back Alphonso Davies, midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Thiago (now at Liverpool), and star striker Robert Lewandowski all featured.

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as well as Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne have all been named.

No room for Messi in L’Equipe’s 2020 World XI 👀 pic.twitter.com/EPeYCqgvVx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 4, 2021

Lionel Messi's exclusion from the Best XI is a surprise, considering his good individual form. Last season, the Argentine superstar scored 31 goals in 44 games in all competitions, while he has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances so far this season.

Lionel Messi could soon be playing for another club in Europe. Regarded by many as Barcelona's greatest-ever player and one of the best players to have played the game, the Argentine's contract expires in the summer.

There have been no signs of Lionel Messi wanting to sign a new deal. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have both been heavily linked with the 33-year-old.

January 1, 2021. Lionel Messi can now negotiate with another club. pic.twitter.com/k9f6rn66Pg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 1, 2021

Barcelona seem destined to lose Lionel Messi in the summer. Even if the club offer him a new contract, there have been suggestions that they would have to ask the attacker to take a wage cut, given their financial problems.

L'Equipe's Best XI of 2020: Manuel Neuer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Alphonso Davies, Kevin De Bruyne, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo

