Barcelona star namedrops Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he picks his top 5 favorite forwards

Barcelona's Ferran Torres has named Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his five favorite forwards of all time. The former Manchester City attacker named David Villa, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane as the other three.

On being asked about his five favorite forwards, Torres picked Barcelona legend Messi and Real Madrid icon Ronaldo as his top two. Fellow Spaniard David Villa was also named by the versatile attacker as well as his Barca teammate Robert Lewandowski.

Torres picked Bayern Munich and England striker Kane as the final name to his list.

"My top 5 favourite forwards? Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Villa, Lewandowski, Harry Kane," he was quoted as saying by Barca Universal.

Messi is currently on the books of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and has enjoyed a glorious career for both club and country. He has scored a total of 715 goals for Barcelona, Inter Miami and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) so far while producing 343 assists.

Ronaldo, now plying his trade for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League, has scored a total of 739 goals for all his clubs so far while turning provider on 236 occasions. Former Spain, Valencia and Barcelona attacker Villa scored 341 goals in his club career while also scoring 59 times for Spain.

Lewandowski, who is now at Barcelona, has scored a total of 554 goals in his club career and 82 for Poland. Kane, meanwhile, has scored 320 goals in his club career while scoring 62 times for England.

Isco builds his dream footballer with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Real Betis midfielder Isco has named superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, among others, while building his ultimate player. The former Real Madrid midfielder picked Messi for his left foot and Ronaldo for his right foot.

Messi has scored 444 goals using his left foot in his club career while Ronaldo has scored 265 club goals with his favoured right foot. While being asked to name a player for his speed, he named Vinicius Junior who is now the posterboy of Real Madrid alongside Jude Bellingham.

The five-time Champions League winner picked his Real Betis teammate Marc Roca for his strength. Isco's final inclusion in the list was his former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane who had a great impact in bringing the most from the Spaniard. The Spaniard named Zidane, under whom he played 184 games, for his skills.