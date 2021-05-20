Barcelona star open to a return to former club in a swap deal - Reports

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann’s time at the Camp Nou has not been memorable so far. The Frenchman is reportedly willing to head back to his former side Atletico Madrid to start anew.

According to Express via Sport, the 30-year-old is open to a return to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer. The Frenchman could be a part of a swap deal that sees Joao Felix join Barcelona.

Griezmann made a name for himself at the Wanda Metropolitano after joining Atletico Madrid in 2014. He eventually earned a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2019. However, the Frenchman has not been nearly as prolific for the Catalans since his move, which has raised doubts about his future at the club.

Barcelona had hoped that Griezmann’s arrival would power them to the UEFA Champions League title. However, the Frenchman has failed to deliver on those expectations, even though he has managed 34 goals from 98 appearances for the Catalans so far.

There have been talks of Grizmann's departure in recent weeks. Atletico Madrid have reportedly contacted the player after they were informed that he wanted to return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona are ready to sell Antoine Griezmann this summer if they receive a good offer. (Source: @MatteMoretto) pic.twitter.com/dZ2rKg8lx2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 15, 2021

Los Indios have reportedly proposed a swap deal involving Griezmann and Felix, but the Catalans are not too keen on a move. Barcelona are not particularly impressed with the Portuguese youngster, who has failed to live up to the hype since joining Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The Catalans are unsure whether Felix will succeed at Camp Nou. The player’s agent Jorge Mendes is looking to move the Portuguese away from Atletico Madrid, but the Catalans are not interested in the player. Barcelona, however, have not ruled out the possibility of Griezmann leaving this summer.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman recently hailed Antoine Griezmann, praising the Barcelona star’s work ethic and determination.

“Whenever forwards are not clinical enough they can be criticised but I really like him as a player. He works so hard for the team and he always helps us and looks out for the group," said Koeman.

"He had some bad luck this season but he has more confidence now, that is true. He demonstrated that with his first goal against Villarreal. You need confidence to score that. We hope he continues like this," added Koeman.

Enrique Cerezo (Atletico Madrid president): "Griezmann is a magnificent player and I hope to get him back. Any club would want to have him on their team." pic.twitter.com/qqNAxF2F2p — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 18, 2021

Barcelona are already out of the La Liga title race. They will face Eibar on Saturday, requiring a win to secure third place in the league table.