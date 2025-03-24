Barcelona star Pedri picks between winning the treble or 2025 Ballon d’Or

Barcelona star Pedri recently revealed his preference between the winning treble and the Ballon d'Or. The Spanish midfielder stated that he'd rather win the treble with the Catalan club than the prestigious Golden Ball.

Ad

La Blaugrana are chasing a continental treble this season. The Catalan club has alreday clinched the Supercopa de Espana, but are also gunning for the league, Copa del Rey, and Champions League.

Barcelona currently leads LaLiga with 60 points and a game in hand. They are scheduled to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinal. The Catalan club are also one game away from the Copa del Rey final having played a 4-4 draw with Atletico Madrid in the semifinal first leg.

Ad

Trending

When asked recently if he would prefer winning the Ballon d’Or or the treble with the Blaugrana, Pedri replied (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X):

“Why not thinking about the Treble? I’d rather win the Treble than the Ballon d’Or."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pedri has been instrumental across competitions for Hansi Flick's side. He has managed to stay fit all season long, contributing five goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions this season.

The 22-year-old has played in all but one of his side's 27 league games this season. The Spaniard has also featured in all of the side's matches in the Champions League, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana.

Pedri is expected to lineup for Barcelona when they return to action in the league against Osasuna on Thursday, March 27.

Ad

Barcelona star Pedri speaks on the club's chances of winning a historic treble

Barcelona star Pedri is confident that the Catalan club can go all the way to win a historic continental treble this season. He admitted that there are still a lot of games to play, but he is eager to take on the upcoming matches as the season reaches its business end.

Ad

"There are still many games left. We are entering the decisive period where losing three games could knock you out. These are the best matches – the ones you want to play – and why not dream of the treble?" Pedri said (via Barca Universal).

Hansi Flick's side will look to maintain their lead in LalIga when they next play Osasuna in a rescheduled fixture on Thursday (March 27). They will then face Girona in the league three days later.

Barcelona will play the second-leg of their semifinal Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid on April 2. The first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash with Borussia Dortmund is slated for April 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback