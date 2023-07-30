Barcelona star provides injury update after early substitution in 3-0 win over Real Madrid

Barcelona fans can breathe a sigh of relief as star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has provided a positive injury update following his early substitution against Real Madrid in the USA on Sunday.

The match, which Barcelona won 3-0, was marred by concerns over Gundogan's fitness after he left the field due to discomfort in his thigh. However, recent reports have shed light on the situation, indicating that the substitution was a precautionary measure and not resulting in any severe injury.

Eager to allay supporters' fears, Gundogan took to his official Twitter handle to address the issue directly. The German tweetede:

"Don't worry – It's not that bad."

The German midfielder's signing was critical for manager Xavi Hernandez, who sees Gundogan as a key cog in his plans for the upcoming season. As the team gears up for the league kick-off, the preseason becomes crucial to incorporate new signings into the squad's dynamics seamlessly. Thus, managing Gundogan's fitness becomes a top priority for the coaching staff of the Spanish club.

With only two games left before the official league campaign begins, Xavi must carefully prioritize Gundogan's fitness or integrate him into the team. During his 42 minutes on the pitch against Real Madrid, the 32-year-old showcased his skills, completing 82% of his passes and winning a crucial duel.

Gundogan's arrival at Barcelona marked the end of a successful seven-year spell at Manchester City. He played an instrumental role in leading the English club to a historic Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League treble last season. He has also amassed an impressive collection of 14 trophies, including five league titles.

As Barca fans eagerly await further updates on Gundogan's progress, they can rest assured that the initial injury scare was not as severe as feared. However, Xavi might not give him another start in the remaining friendly matches ahead of the new season.

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan set to miss remaining pre-season tour and Joan Gamper Trophy - Reports

Barcelona's midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is facing a setback as he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the pre-season tour and the upcoming Joan Gamper trophy match.

The news, reported by Spanish journalist Juan Jimenez Salvado, has left fans concerned about the player's fitness ahead of the new season. While further confirmation awaits, Gundogan's absence will undoubtedly blow manager Xavi Hernandez's plans.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | İlkay Gündoğan will be OUT for the remaining pre-season tour & the Joan Gamper trophy, reports @juanjimenista — pending further confirmation. | İlkay Gündoğan will be OUT for the remaining pre-season tour & the Joan Gamper trophy, reports @juanjimenista — pending further confirmation. pic.twitter.com/RejrL6yJ3z

The Spanish manager envisioned the German star as a critical part of the team's plans for the upcoming season. The Barcelona medical team will closely monitor Gundogan's condition to determine the extent of his injury and plan his recovery accordingly.