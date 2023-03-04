Barcelona star racially abused by Real Madrid during El Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was racially abused by fans during his side's El Clasico clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blaugrana took advantage in the rivals' Copa del Rey semifinal with a 1-0 win in the first leg.

However, the game has been marred following footage of Araujo being racially abused by fans. The Uruguayan was left on the floor following a challenge and abuse was hurled at him by supporters. Fans are alleged to have said:

"A s*** monkey."

Football 1X2 @football1x2_app Araújo is called a "shitt* monkey" by fans attending El Clásico at Santiago Bernabéu as he goes down after a foul. Araújo is called a "shitt* monkey" by fans attending El Clásico at Santiago Bernabéu as he goes down after a foul. https://t.co/0cSI1PajTk

There was no comment from Araujo, Barcelona, or Real Madrid regarding the incident. However, the video has been released days after the match took place (March 2).

Los Blancos winger Vinicius Junior was at the scene when the racism occurred and he has been a victim of racist abuse throughout the season. It is becoming a reoccurring problem in Spanish football.

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata wants lifetime bans handed out to fans who are guilty of racism. He claims that Vinicius is not the only player being victimized for his skin color and evidently that is true. The Spaniard told ESPN:

'It's unacceptable and inexplicable. It should never have a place in football. The first time a person does that in a stadium he should be banned for life because many times people go to watch a sporting event often with children."

La Liga have filed eight complaints regarding alleged racism towards Vinicius this season. Morata added:

"These [episodes of racist chants and insults] are not just happening to Vinicius. Perhaps it always feels as though it happens to him because he is in the media limelight but no....These [insults] happen every Sunday in each stadium."

Barcelona claimed victory over Real Madrid courtesy of Eder Militao's 26th-minute own goal. The second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal will take place on March 19 at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona boss Xavi hails Araujo and Jules Kounde as best defenders in the world following Real Madrid win

Xavi lauds Araujo (left) and Kounde (not in pic).

Barcelona manager Xavi was full of praise for defensive duo Araujo and Kounde following the side's 1-0 win over Real Madrid. The pair nullified the threat of Karim Benzema and Vinicius on the night superbly.

Araujo made two clearances and three tackles and blocked two shots, while Kounde made 11 clearances and two interceptions. It was an assured display from the defenders and Xavi was delighted with their performances. The Spaniard touched on the fact that Vinicius rarely threatened, saying (via the Daily Mail):

"Vinicius normally creates six or seven chances in a game and tonight he didn’t manage any,’ said Xavi. ‘We played against the reigning European Champions tonight and the players deserve a lot of credit."

Xavi added:

"For me Araujo is one of the best defenders in the world and so is Jules Kounde."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Is there a better defender in the world right now than Ronald Araújo? Is there a better defender in the world right now than Ronald Araújo? ✨ https://t.co/QICCUYLjhd

The pair will likely be in action when the Blaugrana face Valencia on Sunday (March 5). Xavi's men hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes