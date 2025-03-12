Barcelona star Raphinha breaks record held by Neymar and Kaka in UEFA Champions League

Barcelona attacker Raphinha scored twice in the 3-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg win over Benfica on Tuesday (March 11). In the process, he became the most prolific Brazilian scorer in a single season of the competition, breaking the previous mark held by Neymar, Kaka and three others.

Ad

Continuing his fine form this season, the 28-year-old Raphinha opened the scoring in the 11th minute at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys to give Barca a 2-0 aggregate advantage.

Nicolas Otamendi equalised two minutes later, but Lamine Yamal restored Barca's lead on the night in the 27th minute. Three minutes before half-time, Raphinha scored his second of the game to set the aforementioned record.

Rivaldo and Jardel - both in the 1999-2000 season - for Barcelona and FC Porto, respectively, had set the previous mark of 10 goals scored by a Brazilian in a Champions League season.

Ad

Trending

Seven years later, Kaka joined the club by leading AC Milan to the 2006-07 title. Neymar joined the illustrious trio in Barca's historic treble-winning 2014-15 season before Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) became the latest entrant in the 2017-18 campaign.

With his brace, Raphinha has 27 goals and 19 assists in 41 games across competitions, including 10+ goals in both La Liga - where Barca are leading after 26 games.

"We are candidates to win every competition" - Barcelona star Raphinha

Barcelona winger Raphinha

Barcelona winger Raphinha has said that his side aim to win every competition they enter after reaching the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win over Benfica.

Ad

The Brazilian was on fire as he gave his team an early advantage, which they never relinquished. Following the game, Raphinha shared his thoughts (as per UEFA.com):

"We are candidates to win every competition left to us. We knew precisely the type of performance we had to give today, and I think that we did it very well, particularly in the first half.

Ad

"The most important thing for me, by far, was what we could do as a team. These have been hard days (with the death of first-team Doctor Carles Minarro), but what happened just gave us more strength and determination."

Barcelona next take on Atletico Madrid away in La Liga on Sunday (March 16) as they look to stay atop the pile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback