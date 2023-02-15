Barcelona star Raphinha names one Manchester United player he'd like in his team

Barcelona winger Raphinha has named Casemiro as the Manchester United player he'd most like to have in his team. The two European heavyweights will clash in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff on Thursday (February 16).

Casemiro is expected to return to Erik ten Hag's team after missing their last two games due to suspension. The Real Madrid man is wanted by Raphinha from the current United team. The Brazilian told ESPN Brazil:

“Man, Casemiro is a player that I always talk about to my friends, my relatives, Casemiro is a player that I’d particularly like to have on my team."

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer for £70 million. The Brazilian midfielder has been instrumental in the side's impressive 2022-23 campaign. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

However, it's not just Casemiro's talent that Raphinha holds in high regard. The Barcelona attacker also heaped praise on the midfielder's character:

"In addition to the experience he has in football, in the things he has achieved in football, he’s a great leader; he’s a great person, and he manages to complete a team with the football, with the quality he has, and with the defensive part that for me; he’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.”

Manchester United will be without four midfielders for Barcelona clash

Scott Mctominay is set to miss Manchester United's trip to Barcelona.

Manchester United head to the Camp Nou on Thursday with an injury-depleted midfield. Casemiro's return from domestic suspension is a welcome boost.

However, Scott McTominay didn't train with the Red Devils on Wednesday (February 15) in preparation for the Europa League tie. He has been out of action since mid-January with an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, Marcel Sabitzer also didn't train and is suspended due to picking up three bookings while at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Austrian midfielder played against Barcelona twice in Europe's elite club competition's group stage. Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, has been ruled out till at least late April with an ankle injury. Donny van de Beek is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Ten Hag will likely field a midfield comprising Casemiro and Fred. The duo are familiar with each other as they have partnered together at Brazil. They will be tasked with dealing with Barcelona's glittering midfield trio of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi.

