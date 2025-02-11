Barcelona star Raphinha on verge of surpassing record held by Ronaldo Nazario at the Catalan club

Raphinha is close to surpassing Ronaldo Nazario's record with Barcelona, as reported by Barca Universal. He has been outstanding for the Catalans this campaign, registering 24 goals and 15 assists from 34 games across competitions.

The 28-year-old is now one of Hansi Flick's most trusted men and is also a club captain. The Brazilian is under contract with the LaLiga giants until 2027, and recent reports have suggested that the club are already planning a new deal.

Raphinha has now scored 44 goals and set up 40 more from 122 games for Barcelona to date. He recently surpassed Romario, who scored 39 times for the Catalans and is now on the verge of breaking into the club's top five Brazilian goalscorers of their history.

Raphinha is only three goals shy of the legendary Ronaldo, who scored 47 goals for the club. However, the former Leeds United man will have to go a long way to become the Brazilian with the most goals for the LaLiga giants.

That accolade belongs to Rivaldo, who scored 130 goals from 235 games for Barcelona. Other names in the top five list are Evaristo de Macedo (105 goals), Neymar (105 goals), and the iconic Ronaldinho (94 goals).

Raphinha's form is already attracting interest from clubs across the continent. However, the Catalans are apparently planning to extend his stay at Camp Nou until 2029, with a salary hike that will come into effect next year.

How many trophies did Ronaldo Nazario win with Barcelona?

Ronaldo Nazario only featured for Barcelona for one season but left a lasting impression on the club. He arrived in the summer of 1996 as one of the most exciting players in the world.

O Fenomeno lit up the Camp Nou, finishing the season with 47 goals from 49 games. It remains the best campaign of his playing career.

The Brazilian scored the winning goal in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and also lifted the Supercopa de Espana title and the Copa del Rey. However, the league title eluded him.

Ronaldo left Barcelona at the end of the summer after Inter Milan reportedly triggered his release clause. After four seasons in Serie A, the Brazilian returned to Spain to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2002.

The Brazilian forward won the league title with Los Blancos, before leaving for AC Milan in 2007. Interestingly, O Fenomeno has never won the Champions League in his career.

