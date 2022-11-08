Barcelona star recovers from injury to join national team squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has been given a green signal from the Catalan club to join the Uruguayan national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Araujo has been out of action since suffering an injury during Uruguay's friendly against Iran in September. The towering defender was forced off the field within minutes of the game's commencement.

He had to undergo the knife after suffering an avulsion of the long adductor tendon in his right leg. Araujo's hopes of making the 2022 FIFA World Cup looked really slim. However, the defender is seemingly on his way to recovery and will be joining the national team to make the trip to Doha.

Esteemed journalist Gerard Romero reported that the player will be taking a Barcelona physio along with him to continue his healing process.

"ARAUJO receives the OK from Barça. The Uruguayan travels to Doha with Uruguay, takes a physio from the club to continue his recovery."

Araujo has made seven appearances for the Catalan club this season. The Blaugrana conceded only three goals in those games.

Since joining the senior side in 2020, Araujo has made 89 appearances for the Catalan club, keeping 29 clean sheets.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez speaks about Ronald Araujo's chances of playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was recently quizzed about Ronald Araujo's chances of playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He told the media (via MARCA):

"We'll see how he feels, he's the one who's in charge, When there's an injury, it's a matter of talking it over with the doctors and reaching a bit of a consensus."

The Catalan club's draw in the UEFA Europa League was recently announced. They will next play Manchester United in the playoff round of the competition. Xavi noted that his team has always been getting the toughest possible opponents as he said:

"We've not been lucky with the draw, getting the toughest opponent we could get, But, we have to compete. The players will be even more motivated against a strong opponent. There is always an opponent who will also have the obligation to win.

"It's a challenge. The club has never won this title and we're going for it. We have no choice. It's the most difficult opponent, on paper, that we could face. They have grown a lot. They have great players. They've given us the worst opponent we could have had."

Barcelona will face Osasuna away on November 8 in their last game before the World Cup commences.

