Barcelona star rejected massive offer from Saudi Pro League in January - Reports

According to Diario Sports (via Football Espana), Barcelona star Ferran Torres rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League during the just-concluded winter transfer window. The Spanish forward opted to remain with the Catalan giants and fight for opportunities in Hansi Flick's team.

Torres, 24, has been forced to play second fiddle all season long, with Flick opting for an attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamaine Yamal. The Spaniard has made just eight starts from his 25 appearances across competitions this season, contributing 10 goals and three assists.

With regular playing time not assured, Torres was linked with a move away from the Catalan club ahead of the second half of the season. As per the abovementioned source, an unnamed Saudi Pro League side made a massive offer for the former Valencia star. However, he declined, opting to stay put with La Blaugrana and fight for a spot in Flick's team.

Trending

The former Manchester City star has been proving his worth since the start of the year, scoring six times in nine games. He recently bagged a hat-trick in Barcelona's 5-0 Copa del Rey quarter-final win over Valencia on February 6.

However, Torres' future at the club remains uncertain as the club is still considering other attacking options ahead of the summer transfer market. The Spanish international's contract does not expire until June 2027, but La Blaugrana could be forced to sell him in the summer to make some cash and free up space on their roster for incoming transfers.

Barcelona prioritize signing of AC Milan winger in the summer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified AC Milam winger Rafael Leao as a major target in the summer transfer window. As per Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club are eager to add another attacking talent to their ranks with Leao coming top of their list.

Manager Hansi Flick is reportedly keen on having the Portuguese at the club. Leao has been on Barcelona's radar for the past year, but they have failed to make an official move for him due to his €75 million valuation.

However, they are hopeful of landing the 25-year-old left winger in the summer if their finances remain on track in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback