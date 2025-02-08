Barcelona make Chelsea and Manchester City target as their main priority in the summer - Reports 

According to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana on X), Barcelona have identified Rafael Leao as a main priority signing in the summer. The Portuguese winger is also being courted by Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City.

La Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick is reportedly looking to bolster his side with a new attacker at the end of the season and has identified Leao as a main target. The Catalan club has been monitoring the Portuguese ace for the past year but has been forced to stand off due to his market value amidst their financial struggles.

As per Transfermarkt, Leao is valued at about €75 million and his contract with AC Milan runs until 2028. Thus, Barcelona will have to fork out a sizeable amount to recruit the Portugal international into their fold.

However, to rope in the 25-year-old, the Spanish club will have to clear out some players on their roster and hope their finances remain in good shape heading into the summer transfer market. They will also have to battle Chelsea and Manchester City who are reportedly interested in Leao's services.

Leao has established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in Europe. The Portugal international joined AC Milan from French side Lille in 2019 and has since evolved into a key player at San Siro.

During the 2021-22 season, he helped the Rossoneri lift their first Scudetto in 11 years, contributing 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 Serie A games. He was also named Serie A's MVP of the season.

Rafael Leao has scored eight times and set up seven more in 31 matches across competitions for AC Milan this term.

Barcelona eyeing move for 18-year-old Bayern Munich defender - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for 18-year-old Bayern Munich defender Adam Aznou. As per SPORT, the Catalan club is eager to bolster their defensive unit with more options and are keeping tabs on Aznou, who is a graduate of the club's famous La Masia academy.

The Moroccan defender joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona in 2022 but has featured only thrice for the Bundesliga outfit. He is in the final months of his contract with the Bavarian side and is currently on loan at Real Valladolid. La Blaugrana are closely monitoring Aznou ahead of a potential return to the club.

