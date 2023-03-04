Barcelona star rejects chance to join Liverpool and Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo reportedly turned down offers from Liverpool and Manchester United to stay with the Catalan giants despite getting inflated salary offers from the two English clubs.

According to SPORT, the Uruguayan ace dreams of becoming the captain of the team in the near future and wants to succeed at the club, which is why he rejected the offer from two big clubs last summer.

Araujo's contract with Barca stalled for a few months as the Uruguayan defender sought a bigger contract at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalan club could not offer him a significant raise at the time due to financial problems, and he ultimately decided to renew the offer he did have on the table.

Although his new contract is yet to be registered with the club, Barcelona officials remain confident that it will be resolved without any issues.

Despite not being part of the official quadrant of captains, Xavi has already hailed Araujo as one of the squad's leaders. Talking about the leadership skills of the young defender, Xavi said earlier:

"Araujo is a leader, regardless of his physical, technical, and tactical conditions. He prints his personality on the defensive line with leadership, and he has all the capabilities to make a mark at the club."

Araujo's decision to stay at Barcelona is not surprising given his recent performances on the field. He has been one of the team's best players this season and played a perfect game against Real Madrid in their 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Xavi was quick to praise the defender's performance after the game, saying:

"Araujo was spectacular, but all of our defenders were really good. He is one of the best defenders in the world."

News of Araujo rejecting offers from Liverpool and Manchester United also speaks highly of the Uruguayan's trust in Xavi Hernandez, who has done an excellent job in keeping Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. Both clubs could have benefited from the Uruguayan's defensive prowess, but it seems that he has committed himself to succeed at Barcelona and becoming a team leader.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold sees victory against Manchester United as crucial for Liverpool's top 4 hopes

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has highlighted the importance of securing a win against Manchester United this Sunday, 5 March, in their bid for a top 4 finish.

Speaking to Football Daily, Alexander-Arnold stated,

"Three points against a team like United on Sunday will really help us."

Liverpool currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. A win against United, who hold third position in the table, could significantly boost Liverpool's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The Reds have struggled to maintain consistency this season. However, Klopp's team will look to reverse it in the remaining half of the season, beginning with a win over Manchester United at home.

