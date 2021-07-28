Barcelona star reveals he does not mind being a rebel like Luis Suarez

New Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has explained that playing on the edge suits him on the pitch, and he doesn't mind being called a rebel.

Depay is known for his aggressive attitude on the pitch, and in an interview with Diario Sport, he compared his style to that of Luis Suarez.

Suarez had a hugely successful spell at Barcelona and led Atletico Madrid to the title last season. He is known for his ruthlessness as well as aggressiveness.

“I don’t care if they say I’m a rebel. Sometimes, if you are a rebel on the pitch it can bring something extra and you win the game. Luis Suárez won so many games and scored so many goals, and not because he’s the sweetest, nicest person on the field,” Depay said.

“I feel good. For me it is a blessing to be here. The reception has been incredible. Obviously it is tiring to attend so many interviews and events, but I am doing it with energy and patience. I am enjoying this first week and my first match,” he added.

Memphis Depay will be an important player for Barcelona next season

Depay is expected to be an integral part of Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona team next season as the Blaugrana hope to end their two-year wait for the league title.

The Dutchman is one of several players Barcelona have signed on a free transfer this summer. Barcelona have managed to strengthen their squad despite their weak finances. They have also signed Sergio Aguero on a free transfer.

Barcelona will now hope to sign Lionel Messi again and have them all play together to regain the La Liga title next season.

At 27, Depay is in the peak years of his career, and will hope to impress at Barcelona. This will be his second chance at a club of such stature after a failed spell at Manchester United.

Perhaps the move to Manchester United came too early for Depay, who struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Depay resurrected his career at Lyon and was a key player for the French club. He managed 76 goals and 55 assists in 178 games for Lyon, and will look to replicate that dazzling form at Camp Nou next season.

