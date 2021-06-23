Barcelona star ruled out for 3 months due to knee injury - Reports

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of action for three months after picking up a knee injury whilst on international duty for France at Euro 2020.

According to ESPN, Dembele has been ruled out of Euro 2020 and is set to spend three months on the sidelines to recover from his latest injury.

The winger's four seasons at Barcelona have been plagued by hamstring injuries. Dembele is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines once again after picking up a knee injury in France's 1-1 draw with Hungary in their second group game of Euro 2020.

Ousmane Dembele has dislocated the biceps tendon in his right knee. Barcelona confirmed that the Frenchman would require surgery but did not specify a time frame for his injury layoff.

Ousmane Dembele made just 50 appearances for Barcelona in his first three seasons with the club after joining the Catalans from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €105 million.

The 24-year-old was expected to be the ideal replacement for Neymar, who left the club to join PSG. Despite showing glimpses of his potential and brilliance, injuries and off-field disciplinary issues have hampered Dembele's progress at Barcelona.

Dembele was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer but rejected the move at the eleventh hour. The French winger opted to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place under Ronald Koeman.

Ousmane Dembele enjoyed a renaissance last season. He scored 11 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona and became one of the key members of Ronald Koeman's starting line-up.

The former Borussia Dortmund star currently has just one year remaining on his contract with Barcelona. Despite being linked with a move to Manchester United and Juventus, reports have suggested that Barcelona are desperate to keep hold of the Frenchman.

Dembele's injury could have an impact on his market value should Barcelona decide to sell him this summer

Hungary v France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Barcelona could be forced to sell Ousmane Dembele this summer. The 24-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with the club. Therefore, Barcelona will not risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Due to the club's financial situation, the Spanish giants could look to cash in on the France international this summer. His knee injury could, however, lead to a massive drop in his current market value.

