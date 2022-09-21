Barcelona star's €50 million release clause to be activated next summer; agent and player set to receive 50% of transfer fee - Reports

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has a release clause of just €50 million in his deal with the Catalan giants, French outlet L’Équipe report.

The report suggests that the World Cup winner and his representatives will receive half the amount if another club triggers his release clause.

Dembele's previous contract with the Catalan giants expired this summer. He subsequently signed a new deal until the summer of 2024.

Barcelona were reportedly looking to part ways with the winger but ultimately extended his contract after reportedly agreeing to raise his wages.

However, the Blaugrana could not offer the Frenchman any sign-on fees for the contract extension due to their financial issues.

Dembele's agent also did not receive a fee for his client penning a new deal but negotiated a 50% sell-on clause. The release claue will get activated next summer.

Dembele remains the club's record signing. They spent €105 million plus a reported €40 million in add-ons for the Frenchman in 2017.

He seemed like a mega-money flop for a long time but everything has changed since Xavi Hernandez took over.

Dembele has been a revelation under the new Barcelona manager, particularly since the turn of the new year.

The winger has scored two goals and provided four assists in eight games this season and has become a key player at Camp Nou.

The former Borussia Dortmund star scored two goals and turned provider on 13 occasions last season in 32 games for the Catalan giants.

The fleet-footed winger has been called up by Didier Deschamps in his France squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Austria and Denmark.

Ousmane Dembele is finally proving his worth at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has managed to resurrect his career after being deemed a flop at Barcelona following his big move from Dortmund.

The Frenchman was never short of talent but could not showcase it on a consistent basis.

Injuries also played a key role in his struggles at Camp Nou, with the winger missing a total of 102 games.

Xavi Hernandez has managed the gifted forward really well and his injury problems also seem to be behind him.

In the years to come, Dembele could remain a key player at the club if he can stay injury-free.

