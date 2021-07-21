“All these stories are false" - Barcelona star's agent dismisses rumours of his client leaving for the Premier League 

Hasan Cetinkaya, agent of Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite, has said that his client will not sign for Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jorge Mendes' best efforts to make the move a possibility.

Speaking to Danish BT (via Barca Blaugranes), Cetinkaya was annoyed by the fact that Mendes was calling the shots on a player he has no right on. Braithwaite's agent insisted that the Barcelona forward is going to stay at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future, saying:

"All these stories are false. Jorge Mendes has nothing to do with Martin Braithwaite; it is also false like all the other writings. Jorge Mendes does not have players in Barcelona; he has players in Wolverhampton he can focus on, then I take care of my players in Barcelona."

“Martin Braithwaite plays in the biggest club in the world; he works with one of the biggest coaches in the world. From day one until now, everything has exceeded all expectations in terms of playing time in Barcelona and well-being at the club, and he is very happy. He was one of the best players at the European Championships with some incredible statistics, and he will continue in Barcelona.”

🎙 [BT Sport] | Hasan Cetinkaya, agent of Martin Braithwaite: "Why should an agent [Jorge Mendes] who has no players at Barça try to take my player to Wolverhampton? Martin plays for the biggest club in the world, he has had a great Eurocup and will continue at Barça." pic.twitter.com/8ia2dhD1zF — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 20, 2021

Hasan Cetinkaya calls Jorge Mendes' efforts to lure Martin Braithwaite away from Barcelona a 'waste of time'

Hasan Cetinkaya has called Jorge Mendes' efforts to help Wolves sign Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona a 'massive waste of time', saying:

“Why should Martin Braithwaite switch to Wolverhampton, and why should an agent who has no players in Barcelona try to get my player to Wolverhampton, even though I know Jorge Mendes has good connections with clubs like Wolverhampton? It’s a waste of everyone’s time."

Following a good showing at Euro 2020, Martin Braithwaite has caught the eye of many Premier League clubs, including Wolves and West Ham United. According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona could ask for €15 million to sell Braithwaite this summer.

The Catalan giants have already signed Sergio Agüero and Memphis Depay this summer, which will see Martin Braithwaite fall down the pecking order come next season.

Jorge Mendes 'pushing' for Wolves to sign Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite amid Premier League competitionhttps://t.co/EhFRtwe1Ec pic.twitter.com/dk3P8VJ6kQ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 19, 2021

Martin Braithwaite was signed by Barcelona for €18 million in February 2020 following a long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Edited by Bhargav