Barcelona star's return to training delayed after losing suitcases while returning from FIFA World Cup - Reports

Barcelona forward Raphinha’s return to training has been delayed after he lost his luggage while returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has reported.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazil international had trouble returning to Barcelona from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His connecting flight to Barcelona via Portugal's capital Lisbon was delayed. Additionally, he lost two suitcases during the journey.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Raphinha had problems returning to Barcelona. His connecting flight via Lisbon was delayed, and he lost two suitcases as well. Raphinha had problems returning to Barcelona. His connecting flight via Lisbon was delayed, and he lost two suitcases as well.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/C6d0LZghGX

Raphinha did not score or assist at the FIFA World Cup but looked pretty menacing on the right flank. Before Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in the quarterfinals, Raphinha created eight chances, made three interceptions, completed four dribbles and lodged six shots on target in four games.

Before club football stopped for the FIFA World Cup in November, Raphinha played 13 games for Barcelona in La Liga this season, scoring twice and providing as many assists. The former Leeds United man claimed two more assists in five games in the UEFA Champions League.

Xavi’s men, who sit atop the La Liga standings, return to action against local rivals Espanyol on December 31.

Barcelona boss Xavi gives his verdict on 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France

Barcelona manager Xavi has given his opinion about the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday (December 18).

The 2010 World Cup winner was delighted to see his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi win the trophy with Argentina but admitted that he felt bad for his players. Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde were Barcelona’s only two representatives in the final. Both ended on the losing side, with Les Bleus coming up short (4-2) in the shootout following a pulsating 3-3 draw after 120 minutes.

DidierRoustan @DidierRoustan Xavi Iniesta Messi ou l’art de te faire sauter les coffres-forts les plus sophistiqués Xavi Iniesta Messi ou l’art de te faire sauter les coffres-forts les plus sophistiqués 💥💥💥 https://t.co/2S8Mpn5CBq

Speaking to Diario AS, Xavi said:

“It has been an extraordinary final for the spectator. I feel bad for Jules and Ousmane, but it was spectacular, one of the best matches I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Xavi continued:

“Argentina really deserved it; they were better at the game, just like Leo. That the best player in history did not have a World Cup was a bit strange. He now has the World Cup, so all that remains is to congratulate him, because he deserves it. The best had to have a World Cup.”

Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the standout performers on Sunday. While the Argentine scored a brace, Messi bagged a hat-trick to draw his team level on two occasions. Angel Di Maria was the third player on the scoresheet.

With the score tied at 3-3 at the end of extra time, the game went to penalties, where La Albiceleste came out triumphant. Kingsley Coman saw his penalty saved by Emiliano Martinez while Aurelien Tchouameni dragged his effort wide. Gonzalo Montiel scored the fourth and winning penalty for La Albiceleste.

Poll : 0 votes