Barcelona star set to be offered new contract despite desire to reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS: Reports

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is set for negotiations for a contract renewal despite expressing an interest in reuniting with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Roberto has been on the club's books since 2006 when he joined their youth academy, La Masia. The Spain international's contract at the club is set to expire in June.

The 32-year-old has iterated that he would like to continue beyond this season if the club would have him, while some reports suggested that Roberto is keen on joining Lionel Messi in the MLS (via GOAL).

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to extend the Spaniard's contract and are preparing to hold talks with his agent in the upcoming weeks. Xavi has advised the club to retain the veteran and the Blaugrana have informed Roberto of their intentions.

The outlet reports that Roberto has agreed to a salary reduction in order to help Barcelona keep him while satisfying Financial Fair Play regulations. However, he still intends to discuss the renewal of his contract with whoever replaces Xavi this summer.

Xavi, who announced his decision to leave the club earlier this year, has voiced his opinion on the matter, insisting Roberto deserves a contract extension. Despite his lack of game time this season, having registered just eight La Liga appearances, Xavi highlighted Roberto's importance.

Xavi said in a press conference (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I would recommend to the club that they renew Sergi Roberto. They already know it. He is important, he can play in many positions."

As per Mundo Deportivo, while Sergi Roberto would love to reunite with Lionel Messi, he believes a move to the MLS this summer would be too early in his career.

"It would be a dream" - Barcelona youngster admits he wants to inherit Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has admitted that he would love to wear the No.10 jersey, once donned by club legend Lionel Messi.

The shirt is currently held by Ansu Fati who is on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season. His future with the Blaugrana remains uncertain and he could leave this summer.

Speaking about inheriting the iconic shirt, Yamal stated (via GOAL):

“As you said, Ansu is the number 10 but if in the end he is not still here, it would be a source of pride. It would be a dream for any child to be Barcelona’s number 10. Nobody in this world would say no, but it’s something that the club has to manage.”

Yamal has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season at Barcelona and has broken a list of records, including becoming the club's youngest-ever goalscorer. The 16-year-old talent has been compared to Lionel Messi, given his meteoric rise to stardom this term.