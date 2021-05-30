Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Aguero set to undergo medical, Barca to offer three players in exchange for Sevilla star and more - 30 May 2021

Now that the 2020-21 season has drawn to a close on all fronts, Barcelona are ramping up their transfer activity.

The 2020-21 season came to a rather underwhelming end for the Catalans. A resurgent spell in the first few months of 2021 had seen them win the Copa Del Rey and claw their way back into the La Liga title race. The board is now fully focused on the upcoming summer transfer window which could be crucial for the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 May 2021.

Barcelona receive offers for Antoine Griezman, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

Barcelona are looking to revamp their squad this summer. That will involve making new signings and offloading some of their deadwood. According to AS (via Mundo Deportivo), Barcelona have received offers for three of their star players.

Atletico Madrid are interested in securing the services of Jordi Alba. Bayern Munich are looking to add depth to their midfield department and are interested in Sergio Busquets. The Spaniard has been in good form but if does join the Bavarians, he will have to play a bit-part role as Joshua Kimmich will continue to be first-choice.

The third offer that Barcelona have received is from Paris Saint-Germain for Antoine Griezmann. The Catalans have considerable depth in attack and are likely to add a few high-profile stars to the frontline. Barcelona's stance on the offers received are yet to be revealed.

Barcelona to offer three players in exchange for Jules Kounde

Barcelona are looking to reinforce their backline this summer and have identified Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as the ideal signing. Spanish publication El Gol Digital claim that Barcelona are ready to offer as many as three players to Sevilla in a swap deal for the young French defender.

The Catalans are reportedly ready to offer Philippe Coutinho, Clement Lenglet and Junior Firpo in exchange for Kounde. Since joining Sevilla in 2019, the 22-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the league. Several top European sides, including Manchester United and Chelsea, have been credited with an interest in Kounde.

Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet face uncertain futures at Barcelona. Gerard Pique is walking into the twilight of his career. That leaves Barcelona bare at the back and they want to bring in a reliable defender this transfer window.

Jules Koundé has been linked with a move to Man United 👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/CDEyjNN821 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero set for Barcelona medical

Fabrizio Romano claims Sergio Aguero will undergo his medical at Barcelona today. Aguero has reportedly already signed a deal until June 2023. Romano added that Eric Garcia's transfer announcement is imminent and that Gini Wijnaldum's deal would be finalized over the next few days.

Aguero's Manchester City lost in the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday. It would have been a great way to bid farewell for the Premier League legend but it simply wasn't to be. Now he is all set to join forces with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Sergio Agüero will be in Barcelona in the next few hours in order to undergo his medical. Contract until June 2023 already signed. Eric Garcia set to be announced too. Gini Wijnaldum deal will be officially completed in the next few days, here-we-go confirmed. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021

