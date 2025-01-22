Barcelona star set to sign new deal that will keep him at the club until 2031: Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is reportedly set to sign a contract extension with the club which will keep him in Catalonia until 2031. Araujo joined Barcelona B from Uruguayan outfit CA Boston River in the summer of 2018 for a reported €4.7 million transfer fee and was promoted to the senior side in 2020.

Earlier this month, Araujo was heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou as reports suggested that he was no longer a first-choice under Hansi Flick. European giants like Arsenal and Juventus were reportedly interested in the 25-year-old.

Araujo's future was uncertain last summer too, but a hamstring injury he picked up during the 2024 Copa America ruled out a possible summer departure. After missing 22 games for Barcelona, he returned to the pitch on January 4.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Araujo's camp has approved a five-and-a-half-year contract extension at Barcelona, valid until June 2031. The report also states that the player will sign the documents on Thursday, i.e., January 23. As per Capology, Araujo's previous contract was valid until the summer of 2026 and was valued at €134,615 a week.

The news will be a huge boost in the backline for Hansi Flick's side, especially with Inigo Martinez sidelined for approximately four weeks with a hamstring injury.

When Barcelona boss Hansi Flick opened up about Ronald Araujo's transfer rumors

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was asked about Ronald Araujo's future at the club ahead of the Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid on January 12. The German tactician played down the transfer rumors while describing him as one of the best defenders in the world.

Flick said (via Barca Universal):

“There have always been rumors since I’ve been here. We have to be professional. Ronald is coming back from a tough injury and we have to look after him. He is back and he is very professional.”

Flick added:

“It’s not my job to talk about it, but I want him in my team. He is one of the best defenders.”

Araujo's longtime absence due to injury helped Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez establish themselves as first-choice centre-backs for La Blaugrana. However, Inigo Martinez's injury during the match against Real Madrid forced Araujo to come on at the 28-minute mark.

The centre-back partnered well with Pau Cubarsi to stop the lethal Los Blancos frontline consisting of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo. He ended the game with a 91% passing accuracy, made three crucial clearances, and wasn't dribbled past even once as Barca thrashed their arch-rivals 5-2 to claim their first silverware under Flick.

