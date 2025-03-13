Barcelona star signs contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of next season

Barcelona centre-back Inigo Martinez has signed a contract extension at the club, which will keep him in Catalonia until the end of next season. The Spanish centre-back joined La Blaugrana from Athletic Bilbao on a Bosman move in the summer of 2023.

Despite an injury-prone start to his time at Barcelona, Martinez has thrived under the tutelage of Hansi Flick. The 33-year-old defender has firmly established himself as a starter in Barcelona's backline alongside Pau Cubarsi. This season, he has played 33 games across competitions, scoring three goals and creating four more.

On Thursday, March 13, Barca announced Inigo Martinez's contract extension on their website. The statement revealed that the extension had been agreed a while ago. However, the registration with Liga de Fútbol Profesional (LFP) was pending, which caused a delay.

"A combination of experience, leadership, and good performances on the pitch have seen him earn the trust of both squad and coach. The progression has been clear since the start of the season," wrote the club about Inigo Martinez in their official statement.

So far, Martinez has played 58 games for Barca across competitions. He was also a part of the side that won the Supercopa de Espana in the 2024-25 season.

"It would be a great match" - Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on the prospect of facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions

Ronald Araujo - LaLiga Santander - Source: Getty

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo recently shared his thoughts on facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final. The two sides are on different sides of the knockout stages draw and have qualified for the quarterfinals.

Barca breezed past Benfica by an aggregate scoreline of 4-1 over two legs in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Real Madrid got past their city rivals, Atletico Madrid, 4-2 on penalties after two legs culminated in a 2-2 stalemate on aggregate.

Barcelona will clash against Borussia Dortmund in the last eight, while Real Madrid will face Premier League giants Arsenal. If both teams keep progressing, they will eventually meet in competition's final.

In an interview last month, Ronald Araujo was asked if he was looking forward to the potential El Clasico final. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Of course! As long as we’re there, that’s all that matters. It would be a great match. We just have to do our part. The Champions League is very competitive, and at this stage, there are no easy teams."

He added:

“It’s two games, and it depends on how you approach them… there are many factors. We believe we can do it, and hopefully, we can reach the final. It would be incredible, but we have to take it game by game.”

Barca have faced Real Madrid eight times in the UEFA Champions League, winning two, losing three and drawing three games.

