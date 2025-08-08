Barcelona star slams media as he calls to resolve issue with club internally 

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has slammed media reports that he has been causing problems at the club. The German goalkeeper has claimed that the rumors are unfounded and is looking to resolve the issue internally.

Ad

Barcelona were looking to use LaLiga's rule to allow the registration of new players if a current player is out for four months or more. However, Ter Stegen refused to let the club submit the medical reports to the league and announced that he would be out for three months after the surgery.

The Catalan side have since stripped him of his captaincy and launched disciplinary action, but the goalkeeper is determined to solve the issue swiftly. He released a statement on Friday, August 8, saying:

Ad

Trending

"These past few months have been particularly difficult for me, both physically and personally. Like any player, after suffering an injury, my sole priority has always been to return to the pitch as soon as possible, motivated only by the desire to help the team and do what I love most: compete. In recent weeks, many things have been said about me - some of them entirely unfounded. Therefore, I feel it is necessary to express my version of events respectfully, yet clearly."

Ad

"The decision to undergo surgery was made after consultation with medical professionals and fully approved by the club, and always with the intention of prioritizing my health and long-term sporting career which of course are fully aligned with those of FCB to have myself available on the pitch as soon as possible to keep winning trophies. Throughout my career, I have always tried to conduct myself with professionalism, respect, and commitment towards the Badges I have represented."

Ad

"I have a deep affection for FC Barcelona, this city, and its supporters, who have stood by me for so many years. My commitment to these colors remains absolute. I understand that difficult moments can generate tension, but I trust that, through dialogue and responsibility, we can resolve this situation constructively. I am fully willing to collaborate with the club's management to resolve this matter and to provide the requested authorization. A lot may have changed, but one thing never will: I love you, Culers!"

Ad

Ter Stegen added that the club's decision to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol was not related to his surgery, as it was done weeks before they returned for pre-season. He believes that rumors about him blocking the registration are unfair, as he respects everyone at the club.

Barcelona star was linked with Premier League move this summer

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was linked with a move to Manchester City this summer after falling out of favor at Barcelona. Hansi Flick used Wojciech Szczęsny as his #1 last season when he had both goalkeepers available, and has now signed Joan Garcia as his main choice.

Ad

However, Ter Stegen wanted to stay and fight for his place, despite advice from Lothar Matthäus to leave and respect the club's decision. The German legend believed that it was ideal for the goalkeeper to play regularly, as he needed to be in form to make the German national team.

Ter Stegen missed the majority of the 2024/25 season after suffering an ACL injury. Barcelona brought in Szczesny as the replacement, months after the Polish star announced his retirement, and he has now signed a 2-year deal at the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More