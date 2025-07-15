"These are decisions that must be accepted" - Lothar Matthaus claims one Barcelona star will not play for the club again

Lothar Matthäus has urged Marc-Andre ter Stegen to leave Barcelona if he wants to play in the FIFA World Cup next year. He believes that the decision from Hansi Flick is clear and the German should accept it.

Matthäus said to BILD that he understands why Ter Stegen wants to stay at fight, but believes it is ideal for the goalkeeper to find a new club. He added that no player is bigger than the club, and said (via BarcaTimes):

"In my opinion, Ter Stegen will not play for Barcelona again. He needs to play to achieve his dream of participating in the World Cup; if he wants to play in the World Cup, he should leave. I understand [Ter Stegen] — he performed well, was a team captain, and has his life in Barcelona, but he must accept his fate now. Barça has other ideas and different plans. These are decisions that must be accepted, there's no need to complain as this is part of football. There is nothing and nobody bigger than the club."

Barcelona have signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol after activating his release clause. They have also handed Wojciech Szczęsny a new two-year deal after signing him in the middle of the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona hero wants Marc-Andre ter Stegen to stay

Ivan Rakitic spoke about the goalkeeper situation at Barcelona and said that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the ideal #1. He does not see any other player starting over the German and said in an interview (via GOAL):

"If I have Ter Stegen in my team, Ter Stegen plays. That's quite clear. For me, it's clear: Joan Garcia is good, a goalkeeper with a lot of talent. But he's competing with Marc. Hansi will have a pretty tricky situation there, because you can only ever play one goalkeeper. And we know how it is: whether you're the first, second or fifth goalkeeper, everyone wants to play. It won't be easy. I'm sure Hansi has a plan. He'll try to create an atmosphere in which it works – because at the end of the day, it's the team that counts."

Ter Stegen is reportedly unwilling to leave the Catalan side this summer despite holding talks with Hansi Flick. The manager has told him that Garcia will be his #1 from the 2025-26 season. However, the German is not interested in any offers, despite his agents holding talks with clubs across Europe.

