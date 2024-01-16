Barcelona star snubs Lionel Messi and votes for ex-teammate as favourite for 2023 FIFA The Best Men’s Player award`

FIFA announced their The Best Men's Player award on January 15 for the 2023 calendar year. Lionel Messi won the prestigious award with Erling Haaland ranking second and Kylian Mbappe coming third.

Votes of national team captains and coaches were revealed in the official list. Germany captain and Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan voted for Manchester City forward Erling Haaland in first place. He voted Lionel Messi in second place with former teammate Rodri being placed third.

Messi and Haaland both ended with 48 scoring points, with Messi edging ahead courtesy of getting more votes from national team captains. Mbappe came third with 35 scoring points.

Gundogan moved to Barcelona last summer on a Bosman deal, a club where Messi spent 17 seasons. Before his move, the German skipper captained Manchester City to a treble in the 2022-23 season - winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and the FA Cup.

Messi also won the Ballon d'Or in 2023, with Erling Haaland coming second. Messi had a fantastic 2022-23 season where he registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games for Paris Saint-Germain. His crowning moment came with Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi registered seven goals and three assists in seven games in the prestigious tournament, helping Argentina lift the trophy in Qatar.

Haaland also had a brilliant season, winning the treble. He registered 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games. It was his debut season at the Etihad and he has continued from there, registering 19 goals and five assists in 22 games this season.

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to their first ever silverware in 2023

After running down his contract at PSG, Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. He has registered 11 goals and five assists in 14 games for the Herons, leading them to the MLS Leagues Cup.

Messi has reunited with former Barca players Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami ahead of the new season in 2024.